BROOKSVILLE – Annabelle Bell was having a fun time riding a pony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, while her mother Nicole Bell had a secure grip on her.
The little girl is 18 months old, so maybe she doesn’t know much about Christmas yet, but she sure loved riding Betty the pony, and took several circuits under the overhang at a building at the Hernando County Fairgrounds.
The Family Christmas Festival originally had been scheduled for Hernando Park in downtown Brooksville, but Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street, saw the weather forecast for Dec. 20 and was able to arrange a change to an indoor venue.
It’s a good thing, too, because at times rain was falling.
Monica Zummo of Land O’Lakes brought two ponies, Wilma and Betty, plus two goats, two rabbits, a tortoise and a donkey. She and her husband, David, own A. Thomas Pony Rides & Petting Zoo. They have more of everything that they brought, she said, and they do birthday parties, corporate events and other things.
Zummo led the horse around a few more times and Annabelle was having a great time, but she had no comment.
“We’re looking forward to a great afternoon,” Kahler said. “Of course, this is the time when we want it be really quiet for the kids who have sensory overload.”
That part of the event was from noon to 2 p.m., and then the regular event was from 2 to 5 p.m.
Erin Buchanan owns the Sensory Center in Brooksville, and she and her son Jackson, 13, were setting up for children to come in and make arts and crafts.
“It’s our first indoor sensory play center for kids on the spectrum,” she said.
A few kids had already come over, Buchanan added.
“They’re making ornaments and art and 3D trees,” she said.
Yzabella Zummo, 12, was there with her mother and said she loves all the animals.
“I grew up with them” she said.
She said she likes going out to see the kids enjoy the animals.
“You get to like bond with them,” she said.
Sarah Falkingham, 5, also got to ride the horse, and seemed to be having a good time, too.
Charity Falkingham, her mother, said they’ve seen these animals before, and that Sarah has taken lessons and likes to ride.
Sarah had no comment but just a big smile.
Monica Gonzalez owns Indigo and Aura Connections, a crystal and fossil store in downtown Brooksville. She was showing kids how to pan for valuables and fossils out of small bags of dirt she was handing out.
Things picked up later in the afternoon and more kids were playing games in the indoor area, as well as riding the horses and checking out the donkey and the goats.
Javier Clingo, 8, showed his bag of fossils and goodies.
“Yeah, I saw those,” he said of the farm animals. As for his opinion on them, he said, “Awesome.”
