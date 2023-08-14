BROOKSVILLE – Jhoselyn Palma didn’t have much to say as she received her school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 5, but she looked happy.
Her mother, Wendy Palma, shepherded her children through the line at Grace World Outreach Church amid a giant crowd that descended on the facility for school supplies, physical exams, information on activities like the Cub Scouts and Sheriff’s Office Explorers and even jobs as school bus drivers and attendants.
The 5-year-old is excited to be starting kindergarten this year. Her brothers Jacob, 7, and Jaden, 8, also were being supplied and seemed pretty excited, too.
Wendy Palma liked the giveaway.
“It’s really helpful especially for us, we’re like six in a family,” she said.
One woman approached the school bus recruitment desk and asked for an application form.
“Mama needs a job,” she said.
The main hall was crowded but sheriff’s deputies directed traffic under the supervision of their superiors, including Sheriff Al Nienhuis, who greeted people at the door and thanked them for coming to the event.
They want to make sure each child in the county has the supplies needed to succeed in school this year, he said.
The cost of school supplies is fairly high, said Erica Kerr of Brooksville, who brought two kids, including a high-schooler, to the event.
“It’s very expensive for school these days,” she said. “So it’s great for the kids, and they get to get out and have fun with all the events going on.”
Smiling volunteers including Magen Schlechter, the school district’s director of federal programs, stood behind large piles of paper, notebooks, folders and writing implements to fill the backpacks that also were given out.
They’re out there to encourage the kids to do well in school and let them know that people care about them, she said.
“It’s heartwarming to see these smiles,” she said. “It’s the reason we’re here.”
Brandy Homan and her husband were taking time from their very busy air conditioning business to hand out supplies and other items.
“We gave out almost all of our products,” she said.
Their kids are grown and out of the house, she said, but they have a grandbaby who’ll be in school in a few years, and they want to give back to the community.
Chris Campbell, the owner of a diagnostic imaging company, was giving out mouse pads, highlighters and even little fans to help people keep cool.
“I think kids are excited to get school supplies,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.