Workers with Spherion and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Thrift Store on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a $1,000 check presentation by Spherion to the Youth Ranches. “We’re doing a community giveback to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch,” said Teri Nichols, franchise owner of Spherion. Spherion works with the Sheriff’s Office to recruit people, and the Sheriff’s Office trains the 911 communications operators and office staff. In the back row from left are Robert Littrell, Julie McNerny, Deanna Suarez, Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Daryl Recker. In the front row are Teri Nichols, Eric Nichols, Anthony Littrell and Lindsay Hack.