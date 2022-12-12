Workers with Spherion and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Thrift Store on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a $1,000 check presentation by Spherion to the Youth Ranches.
