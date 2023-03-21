Pasco County is having a party, and it’s going to be a big one. The 101st Chasco Fiesta will kick off Friday, March 24, in New Port Richey and continue for nine days of nonstop entertainment and activities for every age, taste and interest. Many activities will take place in Sims Park in downtown New Port Richey. There will be a $5 fee to enter Sims Park, and some events carry additional fees.
At the black-tie Coronation Ball, to be held March 24 at the Spartan Manor, which will benefit Lighthouse for the Visually Disabled and Blind, a new King Pithla and Queen Chasco will be crowned. The royals, chosen for their service to nonprofits and the community, will reign over many of the remaining eight days of festival activities.
These will include a Native American Festival every day of the celebration, honoring the area, state and nation’s indigenous inhabitants and featuring Native American music, dancing, storytelling and more. Every evening there will be a concert at Sims Park, featuring a range of music from country to classic rock to Latin. Another festival-long activity is the Chasco Fiesta Carnival, which this year will be held at 6128 U.S. 19, next to Keiser University. There is trolley service between the university and downtown New Port Richey.
Also on Friday will be The West Pasco Sertoma Beef Barbecue, which runs through Sunday, and the Chasco Fiesta Street Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating the Champions of Tampa Bay,” and floats will include area residents who have won accolades for their champion performances in sports, public service and more. The parade will begin at Grand Boulevard and Gulf Drive at 1 p.m. and wind its way to Main Street at U.S. 19.
Vehicle afficionados can enjoy the Chasco Car, Truck and Bike Show on Sunday, there will be a bowling tournament Tuesday, and a golf tournament Thursday. On Sunday, April 1, the next to last day of the festival, there will be a Special Olympics 5K and 1 Mile Walk, and an art show, in the morning, and a perennial favorite, the Chasco Fiesta Boat Parade, from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning at Miller’s Bayou in Port Richey and ending in Sims Park.
The Chasco Fiesta depends on park admission for half of its funding and sponsorships for the other half, and is staffed by volunteers from the community.
For more information, a complete schedule and ticket prices, visit chascofiesta.com/calendar.
