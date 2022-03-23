NEW PORT RICHEY — This weekend will kick off a special 10-day event that has everything from live music, exciting entertainment, cultural displays, and thrills for all.
The Chasco Fiesta will take place from March 25 through April 3 at Sims Park in New Port Richey.
“Everybody is so looking forward to getting out,” said Cami Austin, chairwoman of the Chasco board. “It’s a sense of community and it’s for the not-for-profits. All year we work so hard, and it’s a great way to come together.”
Organizers prepare year-round to put on the Chasco Fiesta, now in its 100th year. Austin proclaimed the fiesta as a “labor of love,” having worked hard to bring it back in 2022 after postponing it twice since 2019.
What started as a means to raise money to support the local library has since grown to benefit multiple nonprofit organizations.
Gerbren DeVries, the first event organizer, had an interest in Native American tribes, and so the event was created to honor the culture of Pasco’s diverse history.
Part of the fiesta’s tradition is to crown the new King Pithla and Queen Chasco during the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind’s Coronation Ball. The Ball is an exciting way to kick off the 10 days of events, which begins on Friday, March 25. Tickets, however, are no longer available to attend.
Occurring simultaneously will be the Chasco Fiesta Carnival and the Native American Festival at 5 p.m.
The Carnival is moving to a new location at Harry Schwettman Education Center this year to accommodate more rides.
Wristbands are available for $30 each or attendees can purchase individual tickets at $1.50 each, 20 tickets for $30, or 50 tickets for $60.
The Native American Festival will feature authentic dancing and educational programs, from World Champion Hoop Dancing and Aztec Fire Dancers to alligator wrestling and Native American Music Award-winning acts.
Entrance to the Native American Festival is free on Monday, March 28, and then will cost $5 per day to attend. Children 12 years and younger are admitted at no charge.
While the Carnival and Festival will be held daily, you won’t want to miss out on some of the other exciting activities scheduled.
From March 25-27 and April 1-3, the West Pasco Sertoma Beef BarBQ will offer a variety of mouthwatering dishes. Tickets are available for $11 in advance or $12 at Sims Park.
On March 26, the Meares Plumbing Chasco Fiesta Street Parade hosted by Holiday Rotary will include many local organizations, businesses, clubs, schools and more. There is a park entrance fee of $5.
On March 27, don’t miss the Chasco Car, Truck and Bike Show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where awards will be handed out to specialty cars, trucks, and motorcycles, and best of show.
On March 29, try your hand at the Chasco Fiesta Bowling Tournament at Lane Glo Bowl South from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
On April 1, the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce will host a golf tournament, and lastly, on April 2 is the Chasco Fiesta Boat Parade.
Additionally, each day of the fiesta will feature a live band, with every evening featuring a different genre of music, from jazz to blues, ‘80s rock to today’s country, and more.
To learn more about the schedule of events, visit www.chascofiesta.com.
