LAND O’LAKES — Gulfside Hospice’s second annual Charity Festival of Arts is just around the corner, and visitors will be able to enjoy an array of colorful, musical, and beautiful displays celebrating the arts.
The festival is a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Land O’Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd. Parking is free and admission is $5 per individual 3 years and older. Proceeds raised will benefit the nonprofit, which aims to serve the community with its care for patients at end of life, palliative care, and nursing and rehabilitation at home.
“We’re very happy and pleased from the response we’re getting from the community because we’ve had time to market and get the word out,” said Leesa Fryer, Gulfside Hospice fundraising and event planning manager.
Activities will feature a Talent Showcase, with performances by Miss Pasco County Anastasia Valimaki and Miss Pasco County Teen Larkin Mainwaring. Nicole’s Dance Center Elite will also take the stage and Hintz Academy of Music will offer a music and movement workshop.
Valimaki attended a performing arts school as a visual major, and she will be competing for the title of Miss Florida in June. Her talent includes speed painting, and she has taken this talent across the stages of Florida.
Mainwaring has dreams of performing on Broadway and loves to sign and perform. She likes to advocate for invisible diseases such as Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which she lives with.
Last year, the festival was more focused on take-and-make activities so visitors can enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere in which they can participate in crafts at different stations. For example, Fryer said, there will be a make your own maracas and tambourine station.
“We have six different art stations this year that’s geared toward not just art itself, but music, instruments, and also little hand characters,” Fryer said. “We’re trying to pull in all the different arts into these projects for the kids and families. I would have fun doing any of these. We want everyone to join in.”
When hunger inevitably strikes, visitors can line up at one of the food trucks and dessert vendors. The festival will also include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction that will feature prizes such as an autographed movie poster and guitar, gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, and tickets to family-oriented activities such as Zoo Tampa and Tampa Bay Rays games.
Gulfside Hospice serves 650 patients throughout Pasco County daily. As a nonprofit, the hospice helps to cover the cost for patients whether they have insurance or not. In October, the nonprofit will host its annual Paulie Palooza and in December it will put on a fashion show to benefit its programs.
For more information, visit www.charityfestivalofarts.org or call 727-845-5707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.