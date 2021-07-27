BROOKSVILLE — From his office near the airport, Morris Porton sees the Hernando County economy waking up and forging ahead.
The county has room to grow to the north and east, the CEO of the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce said, and with plans in place for a Pasco-Hernando State College campus and a county administrative facility on a 17-acre lot on Spring Hill Drive near the airport, there’s a chance to create a workforce that can make good money and stay in the county.
If you have a child with a degree, he said, they’re going to go to Tampa or out of state for a better-paying position.
“I don’t think you have the same opportunities in Hernando County that you’d have in a bigger metropolitan area,” Porton said. “There’s no reason we can’t have better opportunities through trades and manufacturing.”
Even so, he cautioned, “Just having a degree doesn’t mean you’re going to make a good salary.”
That’s been the case with one of his daughters, Porton said. She lives and works in Tampa, and his other daughter lives in the county with her family.
Porton himself is a native Floridian who moved to Hernando County in 1972 and spent 47 years in banking. He retired from banking five years ago and became the president and chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce in November 2020.
He’s seen a lot of changes, mostly good, he said.
The county’s economy is coming back to life after a year of pandemic lockdowns, though of course some operations had to keep going.
Chamber functions and events are switching from virtual to in-person, Porton said.
“People are social creatures. I know I didn’t enjoy being cooped up. I wore a mask, though I’m not saying I believed in it.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Hernando County peaked at 15.2 percent in April 2020 and was down to 5.6 percent in May of this year.
“I think it depends on the industry, on the industries,” he said. “Even in the COVID, some industries have been successful. I think overall people are getting more comfortable now. I think there are some cautious people, which I understand, especially some elderly. You know, we’re a retirement community, so I’m sure if you have a friend that’s been sick or passed away, you’re a little more sensitive.”
Porton leads a very active chamber with 800 members. “I think you have a united business community,” he said.
Along with retail, which probably will not return to the glory days of brick-and-mortar stores and giant shopping malls, growth in the county can center around the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
“Well, we still have a lot of retail, obviously. Our goal in Hernando County is to expand our manufacturing and industrial. It pays higher wages,” he said. “We have an economic development department through the county, and this airport has over 20,000 acres. It’s all leased land, and it’s very reasonable. I think there’s over a hundred businesses right here in the park right now.”
The airport doesn’t have service from any passenger airlines, but Federal Express lands planes at the field and there’s a lot of general aviation activity.
“We’re within 35 minutes of Tampa International Airport. We do have planes come in; it’s just not passenger planes,” Porton said. “We got a real big runway, we got a lot of commercial, we got the tower, which a lot of airports don’t have.”
He said he hopes the airport will be an engine of growth for the county. “I’ve been here since ’72 and they’ve talked about it many, many times. It’s still got potential.”
They just have to do a better job of getting industry into the area, he added.
Having entry-level jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry is OK, but good manufacturing jobs could pay $50,000 to $60,000 per year, a level that’s hard to do in the restaurant business, Porton said, so the job training efforts could have positive economic results for the county.
The medical field also is growing and offering jobs amid a shortage of nurses that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. “PHSC has a waiting list for nurse schools,” he said.
The county’s in a good place, Porton said.
“I think it’s got a good school system, I think it’s going to have a good transportation system,” Porton said, with I-75, U.S. 41 and U.S. 19 offering good access into and out of the county. And there’s State Road 50, which goes east to Clermont and Orlando.
“You can get somewhere,” he said. “You can get on the Suncoast and be in Tampa in 35, 45 minutes.”
For many places in Florida, housing is a big issue as affordability has fallen dramatically. In areas like Hillsborough and Pasco, there have been moratoriums on multifamily housing, but that hasn’t happened yet in Hernando. Still, home prices are soaring, Porton said, and it might be year or more before the market stabilizes.
“If you put a house on the market it’s gone in a day. There’s no inventory at all,” he said. “It’s certainly a seller’s market.”
Porton said the next area of growth looks to be the eastern part of the county, as well as the area north of State Road 50.
“You have to remember that Highway 50 goes all the way to Clermont,” he said, and there were going to be huge developments in East Hernando before the crash. “I think there’s more room on the east side, and to the north of Highway 50.”
More than 45 percent of the county is wetlands, and state-owned property, he added.
Porton kept coming back to the need for better, and better-paying jobs as a key to Hernando’s future. Florida is a good place to live, he said, and Hernando has a lot to offer.
“I just think it’s got some benefits for raising families,” he said. “It doesn’t have the same congestion you have in the bigger cities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.