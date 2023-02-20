Challenger teacher recognized for efforts on reading

SPRING HILL — Getting fifth-graders to read has always been a challenge.
Jonathan Kryk is up that challenge.
He teaches reading and social studies at Challenger K-8 and has been recognized by Curriculum Associates, a company that designs print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments.
He was selected to the 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, a program that celebrates and connects “exemplar teachers” in Grades K–8 from around the country.
Kryk, 25, is among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics and/or Ready.
“What I’m really excited about is learning more, to add to my teacher toolbox things that I can apply in my classroom,” Kryk said.
The 30 selected will go to a conference in the summer in Boston to share ideas and network with other educators, hone their craft and become better teachers.
“I’m a home-grown Hernando citizen,” he said, and he attended Suncoast, Powell Middle and then Springstead.
The i-Ready program is used to help students with their “learning paths,” Kryk said, and if they’re performing higher it can enrich their experience.
“We can make decisions with our instruction and engage our students as well,” he said.
It’s more than having the kids log onto a computer, Kryk said; it’s about motivating and engaging them.
For example, Kryk dressed up as Tampa Bay Bucs player Rob Gronkowski and they held a “Super Bowl of reading.”
They’ll be having their last diagnostic — Kryk calls it their “Big Papa” test — in the next few weeks to see how much progress they’ve made. They compete with each other to see who completes the most lessons in a certain time frame.
The classrooms are decorated. “It’s the little things,” he said.
“They love to read mystery novels,” Kryk said. “Gordon Korman is one of them.”
One of Korman’s books that his kids are reading is “Restart,” which is about a bully who suffers amnesia in a fall off a roof and has to re-establish relationships with other kids.
They also like graphic novels, the “Wimpy Kid” series and movie adaptation books.
“They do love to read,” he said. “They will read. That’s awesome.”
Kryk originally wanted to be a lawyer, but after a tour of law schools in Boston decided that wasn’t for him.
“I wanted to help people,” he said. He got a job at the YMCA helping kids with their homework. “Being able to make that safe space for them, that’s what I wanted to do. That was that ‘aha moment’ that I got, and that’s when I changed my major from political science and pre-law to elementary education at USF.”
He says the parents of his students are good, and he follows the state and district’s guidelines on book selection and other matters.
The Gordon Korman book isn’t on the approved list, but he sent out a letter to parents with the synopsis and they purchased the book.
“That way, the power’s on them so they have that right,” Kryk said.
It’s important to have a strong relationship with involved parents, he said, and that rapport and support.
“Every family I’ve worked with, they’re very supportive,” he said.
He said he wants his kids to succeed, and that by “failing forward” they can find a way to success.
“If you’re afraid to fail, you’re never going to get anywhere,” he said. “If you’re trying you might not do well at first, but I’ll help you get there. It’s OK to make those mistakes.”
Finally, he said parents can look at the teachers their kids have and have input on the education of their children, Kryk said.
Parents and teachers need to be there for the children.
“It’s helping guide them in the right direction as well,” he said. “Parents and teachers are that big support system when they work together and can help that child.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.