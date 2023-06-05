BROOKSVILLE – Madalyn "Maddie" Sapia, a junior at Central High School, has earned a one-year scholarship from the Florida Department of Education. She was among 28 students statewide to receive the scholarship.
State Farm and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation fund the scholarship. Each year, Florida school districts nominate their top junior STEM student for the scholarship.
Following graduation next year, Sapia is considering attending the University of South Florida, but is also looking at taking a foundational year at Reformation Bible College in Sanford. She hasn't settled on a major but marine science, radiology and medical technology are her current favorites.
Along with her studies, Maddie was captain of the girls' varsity flag football team, and also competed with the weightlifting team for CHS.
