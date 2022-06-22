Celebrating America’s Independence Day around Pasco

Independence Day celebrations don’t have to be a one-day affair! Lots of businesses and organization around the county are gearing up for a patriotic festival that will include hot dogs and hamburgers, children’s activities and fireworks.
Saturday, June 25
Friendly KiaFest from 5-11 p.m. at Sims Park Amphitheater, Grand Boulevard and Bank Street, New Port Richey. The free event will feature live music and fireworks to start at 9 p.m.
The music lineup includes 60 West from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Jam Jones from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., The Ultimate King of Pop Show: Michael Jackson Tribute Band from 8:30 to 9 p.m. and from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
• Patriotic Ride and Golf Cart Parade in downtown New Port Richey to begin at 11 a.m. Dress up a golf cart with your best patriotic decorations and ride through town with other residents during this popular New Port Richey parade. For those interested in participating, a nominal fee will be determined. Please contact director@nprmainstreet.com for more details on the parade. This event is organized by the Main Street organization and not the city of New Port Richey.
• Seventh Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks from noon to 9:30 p.m. at Zephyr Park, 5039 Fourth St., Zephyrhills. Free event with local food trucks and restaurants, cold treats, lemonade, and carnival food, with a live DJ emcee and live music performance on stage all day. This is a family-friendly event with a kids zone, bouncers, waterslides, cooling activities and family games and, of course, a 30-minute fireworks show over the lake. Kids Zone wristbands benefit local charities.
Monday, July 4
• Lutz Independence Day 5K and 1-mile Family Fun Run at Lutz Civic Center, 98 First Ave. NW. All runners should park south of Lutz Lake Fern Road or east of U.S. 41. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 1-miler at 8:45 a.m. Online registration only. www.active.com/lutz-fl/running/distance-running-races/lutz-independence-day-5k-and-1mi-family-fun-run-2022
• Fourth of July Picnic in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Craig Park, 100 Library Lane, Tarpon Springs. Free to attend; food, active games, water slides, music and fun.
• The R&B Project will be performing at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey, from 1-5 p.m.
Blackbird Anthem will be performing at Whiskey Joe’s, 7835 Bayview St., Port Richey, at 5 p.m.
