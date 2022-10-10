Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!
Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food trucks, stein-holding competitions, German costume contests and German music by The Low Down Band. Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 15. Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. 352-606-2509.
BarrieHaus Oktoberfest: Dress in your German best and come out for an afternoon or evening of beer stein hoisting, brat tossing, musical chairs, beer puppets, trivia, live German music, a free Marzen and a commemorative stein. $50. 1-4 or 6-9 p.m. Oct. 15. BarrieHaus Beer Co. Biergarten, 1403 E Fifth Ave., Tampa. 813-242-2739.
Oktoberfest Bier Boutique: The celebration has moved back to the cooler weather of October and features beer, German food and Beer Olympics events. No cover, $50-$60 Beer Olympics team of four. 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The Bier Boutique, 465 Seventh Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-827-2691.
Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest: Enter the Oktoberfest Big Top for an authentic German carnival with a midway, German food, drinks, music, dancing, contests, arts and crafts and a Doxie Derby (2 p.m. Oct. 23 only). $5. 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. 813-855-4233.
Oktoberfest at Starkey Market: Bring the family for this celebration of everything German with two professional polka bands, dancing, a kielbasa bus, beer, an ice cream bar, keg tappings and competitions for keg throwing, stein holding, pumpkin pass and more. $10, $25 three days, 8 and younger free. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, noon-10 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Starkey Market, 3460 Starkey Blvd., New Port Richey.
Oktoberfest in October: Find out who wins the Suncoast Barley Mashers competition at this festival with German music, food and home-brewed beer. No cover (food/drink additional). Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 22. VetterBrew HomeBrew Supply Store, 2705 Cypress Drive, Clearwater. 727-330-3825.
Oktoberfest at Innisbrook: Sip beer from a variety of breweries at this lawn party with DJ dancing, contests, a kid zone and German food. No cover (food/drink additional). 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. 727-942-2000.
Rocktoberfest: A music-heavy three-day Oktoberfest with beer, family activities and German food. This event is pet friendly. No cover (food/drink additional). 4-10 p.m. Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Williams Park, Fourth Street and First Avenue N, St. Petersburg.
Oktoberfest: This year, the traditional German celebration with music, vendors and choice of bratwurst ($10) or hot dog dinner ($8) adds children’s activities including an obstacle course, bounce houses, games, a cake walk and face painting. No cover (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29. Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace. 813-988-4025.
