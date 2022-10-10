Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

The annual Oktoberfest at Marker 48 Brewing in Spring Hill will feature the “running of the wieners” on Oct. 15.

 Photo courtesy of Marker 48 Brewing

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!

Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food trucks, stein-holding competitions, German costume contests and German music by The Low Down Band. Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 15. Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. 352-606-2509.

BarrieHaus Oktoberfest: Dress in your German best and come out for an afternoon or evening of beer stein hoisting, brat tossing, musical chairs, beer puppets, trivia, live German music, a free Marzen and a commemorative stein. $50. 1-4 or 6-9 p.m. Oct. 15. BarrieHaus Beer Co. Biergarten, 1403 E Fifth Ave., Tampa. 813-242-2739.

Oktoberfest Bier Boutique: The celebration has moved back to the cooler weather of October and features beer, German food and Beer Olympics events. No cover, $50-$60 Beer Olympics team of four. 1 p.m. Oct. 15. The Bier Boutique, 465 Seventh Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-827-2691.

Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest: Enter the Oktoberfest Big Top for an authentic German carnival with a midway, German food, drinks, music, dancing, contests, arts and crafts and a Doxie Derby (2 p.m. Oct. 23 only). $5. 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. 813-855-4233.

Oktoberfest at Starkey Market: Bring the family for this celebration of everything German with two professional polka bands, dancing, a kielbasa bus, beer, an ice cream bar, keg tappings and competitions for keg throwing, stein holding, pumpkin pass and more. $10, $25 three days, 8 and younger free. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 21, noon-10 p.m. Oct. 22, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Starkey Market, 3460 Starkey Blvd., New Port Richey.

Oktoberfest in October: Find out who wins the Suncoast Barley Mashers competition at this festival with German music, food and home-brewed beer. No cover (food/drink additional). Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 22. VetterBrew HomeBrew Supply Store, 2705 Cypress Drive, Clearwater. 727-330-3825.

Oktoberfest at Innisbrook: Sip beer from a variety of breweries at this lawn party with DJ dancing, contests, a kid zone and German food. No cover (food/drink additional). 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22. Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. 727-942-2000.

Rocktoberfest: A music-heavy three-day Oktoberfest with beer, family activities and German food. This event is pet friendly. No cover (food/drink additional). 4-10 p.m. Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Williams Park, Fourth Street and First Avenue N, St. Petersburg.

Oktoberfest: This year, the traditional German celebration with music, vendors and choice of bratwurst ($10) or hot dog dinner ($8) adds children’s activities including an obstacle course, bounce houses, games, a cake walk and face painting. No cover (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29. Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace. 813-988-4025.