The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to celebrate responsibly this holiday season.
This includes practicing proper firework safety, avoiding celebratory gunfire and designating a sober driver.
Here are some additional safety tips to keep the holiday season safe:
- Do not fire celebratory gunshots
- Check local enforcements regarding fireworks in your area
- Never allow children to play with fireworks or fire sources
- Have a water source nearby when lighting fireworks
- Light fireworks in a large open space a safe distance away from buildings or people
- Consider alternatives to fireworks such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or streamers
- Attend a public firework displays
- Keep eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
- Avoid distractions, such as phones, when driving
- Designate a sober driver ahead of celebrations
