The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to celebrate responsibly this holiday season.

This includes practicing proper firework safety, avoiding celebratory gunfire and designating a sober driver.

Here are some additional safety tips to keep the holiday season safe:

  • Do not fire celebratory gunshots
  • Check local enforcements regarding fireworks in your area
  • Never allow children to play with fireworks or fire sources
  • Have a water source nearby when lighting fireworks
  • Light fireworks in a large open space a safe distance away from buildings or people
  • Consider alternatives to fireworks such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or streamers
  • Attend a public firework displays
  • Keep eyes on the road and hands on the wheel
  • Avoid distractions, such as phones, when driving
  • Designate a sober driver ahead of celebrations