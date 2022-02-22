PORT RICHEY – The African American Club of Pasco is honoring Black History Month by hosting a festival that will celebrate Black culture and achievements. All are welcome to join in the festivities.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 6105 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey. The meal costs $15 and includes a plate of barbeque chicken, ribs or a combo, sides of green beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, baked beans, and corn bread or dinner roll, and a slice of sweet potato pie. To pre-order a plate, email aacofpasco@yahoo.com.
The festival is an opportunity for Black people to celebrate their culture as well as to educate others in a fun way. The event will have children’s crafts, a Jeopardy! game, talent show, and sweet potato pie contest.
“Black History Month means an opportunity for me to think back on all of the contributions that my ancestors have brought to America. It’s an opportunity to teach my kids,” said Ephraim Livingston, AACP club president. “I want to raise awareness, camaraderie, fun. Since I’ve become the president, what I’ve been trying to do is have a place where people can come and feel at home. It’s open to everyone but I want it to be a safe space for Black people to come.”
Since moving to Pasco, Livingston said he hasn’t seen the same level of effort put into Black History Month celebrations as he once did in Washington, D.C. Growing up out of state, it was celebrated every day.
Throughout the past month, the African American Club of Pasco has hosted events each weekend from game days to movie nights that highlighted Black culture.
“It gives you a sense of pride, a sense of knowing that we can do a lot of great things given the opportunity,” Livingston said. “These people did a lot of great things for the country and in a majority of the country, there was racism in your face; it was part of the culture. So to still do great things faced with that, it makes me feel proud and know I can do more, my people can do more, the community can do more. It’s a matter for believing and inspiring other people to do great things.”
As a child, Livingston said he won a scholarship to attend a private school where he was the only Black student there for two years. Early on, he learned what it meant to be the first and only. He said looking back on that situation now, if he hadn’t been the “model” student, someone who was not controversial, maybe they wouldn’t have allowed another Black student to attend.
“To be the first Black person to do something, or the only one, that’s hard and it’s lonely,” Livingston said. “People don’t understand how challenging it is. In my life, I’ve been ‘the only’ and ‘the first’ before and that’s just me in the 1990s-2000s. I can’t imagine it in the times where segregation and racism was a part of everyday life. I’m an attorney and because of that I’ve been in situations where I’d be the first one to do something. I was conscious of that. I know that if I don’t shine, if I don’t do the best I can, the best they’ve ever seen, then there won’t be another opportunity for a Black person to do it. It’s part of the pressure, the excellence that I have to have in myself to make sure that I did.”
The African American Club of Pasco meets on the first Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Starkey Ranch Library, 12118 Lake Blanche Ave, Odessa.
