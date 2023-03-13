WESLEY CHAPEL — Are you looking for a glamorous night out that involves games, a chance to dress up, and helps a cause? Gulfside Healthcare Services is bringing back its annual Charity Casino Night, but this time, it has a new location.
The fun event is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Hilton Garden Inn Wesley Chapel-Tampa, 26640 Silver Maple Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Tickets are still available at $50 per person and will benefit families and individuals in need of the hospice center’s services.
Having been postponed due to COVID, this is the third year Gulfside Healthcare Services will host a Charity Casino Night to benefit its hospice care centers. The event is for adults 21 years and older only, and cocktail attire is suggested. The evening will feature gaming tables include blackjack, craps, roulette, poker and Texas hold ’em.
There will also be an auction, prizes, hors d’oeuvres, one free drink from the cash bar, photobooth access and valet parking. Attendees can make a donation to spin “Restaurant Roulette” for a chance to win a gift card with a value of $10-$50 to a local restaurant. Any restaurants interested in donating gift cards can reach out to Gulfside Healthcare Service’s Director of Philanthropy Carla Armstrong.
“This is the first time we’re hosting this event in Wesley Chapel, and we’re excited to open it up to residents in that area as well as residents in the broader Pasco and Hillsborough area,” Armstrong said.
The Charity Casino Night has been one of Gulfside Hospice’s major fundraising events of the year. In 2019, the event raised $45,000 alone. Thanks to these donations making patient care free, Armstrong said, it literally changes peoples’ lives.
Gulfside Hospice treats more than 600 patients each day from across Pasco County. To ensure no patient is turned away for lack of ability to pay, Gulfside Hospice provides free services and families will never see a bill. The healthcare service is currently in a capital campaign to build a new hospice care center in New Port Richey.
In addition to hospice, Gulfside Healthcare Services offers bereavement services, palliative care, and home services to help patients stay independent through skilled nursing and rehab at home.
“The number of patients certainly has grown rapidly over the last several years, and we don’t know what will happen, but we anticipate the need will continue to grow in our county, especially as it gets larger,” Armstrong said.
“I wish everybody could have a chance to hear the families talk and share their gratitude. They are so grateful for the amazing, compassionate care that our team provides. They could not believe they weren’t going to have to pay a bill for this. Having that relief, especially when they’ve been under stress for so long, means everything.”
In May, the volunteer group Women for Gulfside will be hosting a Hospice Heroes Benefit to give an opportunity for the community to recognize employees and volunteers who helped their loved one. Tables can be purchased that will feature a hospice hero and is a way for people to share their thanks.
To register for the upcoming Charity Casino Night, visit www.charitycasinonight.com.
