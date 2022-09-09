BROOKSVILLE — Monkeypox has arrived in Hernando County, the Florida Department of Health said in a press release.
The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County, the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox in Hernando County. The individual case is isolated.
DOH-Hernando is conducting epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis. At this time, DOH-Hernando has not identified any additional cases.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that was once rare in the United States and historically occurred mostly in Central and Western Africa. Now, the disease is spreading in non-endemic countries.
The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. Transmission of monkeypox generally requires prolonged, face-to-face contact, direct contact with an active rash, or indirect contact with an active rash through contaminated items, such as contaminated clothing. The threat of monkeypox to the general population remains low.
There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox. Treatments approved for smallpox may be used due to the similarities of monkeypox and smallpox.
Vaccination is recommended within 14 days of exposure to a person infected with monkeypox, but the vaccine is most effective if given within four days.
For more information on monkeypox, visit https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/monkeypox/index.html.
