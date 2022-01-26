NEW PORT RICHEY – Residents haven’t seen the last of winter yet! The annual St. George Winterfest is coming this weekend with carnival rides, food trucks, and dancing.
Mark your calendars because the fair is only in town for three days. It’s scheduled to appear Friday through Sunday, Jan. 28-30, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey. Fair hours are from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The festival will offer free parking and free admission, with varying ticket options available. A single ticket costs $1.50, 20 tickets cost $30, and 50 tickets (which includes one free ride) cost $60. Unlimited ride wristbands are $35 when purchased at the event, or $20 online before Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.
Dreamland Amusements has added two new rides to its 2021 season, which feature the Bertazzon Himalaya ride and the Jumbos ride.
“This one we’re changing up a little bit this year,” said Denise Nordman, St. George Greek Orthodox Church bookkeeper. “The rides will be here from Dreamland Amusements, which they always are, this year instead of cooking ourselves we’re having food trucks come in.”
Festival attendees will get a taste of different meals such as sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, Greek food and pastries. Entertainment-wise, the local dance group out of St. George’s will put on performances to collect money to attend next year’s national competition. The dancers recently took home bronze after competing in Orlando.
Portions of the carnival proceeds and registration fees from vendors and food trucks will go toward finishing the construction of a pavilion on the Greek church’s grounds. The goal is to have an area besides the church that members and the community can rent out. The rest of the funds raised will benefit church operations and ministries. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is also in the process of remodeling its hall, which proceeds may aid in as well.
For more information about purchasing tickets, visit https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival.
