BROOKSVILLE — Bunker was trying his best, but the donut won that time.
He’s training to be a Caring K9, a dog who would go into a hospital with his owner and give joy to those who are ill or living in a care center. No one said it would be easy.
Bunker, age 19 months, was circling the food on the floor with his owner, Claudia Carter, holding the leash and saying, “Leave it, good; leave it, good; leave it; good.”
It’s part of a training exercise for dogs in which they learn to ignore items on the floor.
DJ Gwilt, the certified dog trainer who teaches the classes at The Enrichment Center in Brooksville, said dogs that go into care facilities will find food, medication, syringes, blood and other objects on the floor. They need to learn to ignore those distractions and not eat them. Some pharmaceuticals are hazardous for dogs.
Some places have such poor floor care that Gwilt said they won’t bring dogs there any more because of the hazards.
There were several dogs at the enrichment center on July 10 for a training session and refresher. Some of the dogs were certified and had vests; others were in various stages of training.
Bunker is not certified yet and he is a good dog, but sometimes he got a little overstimulated during the session and his owner had to take him outside the training room for a time-out.
During the “leave-it” exercise, he circled the donut hole twice, then lunged for it and ate it.
He needs more training.
Other dogs circled the donut hole and even lay down next to it without touching it.
Following the rules
You can’t just slap a vest on Fido, show up at a local hospital, and spread joy and happiness, Gwilt said. Dogs and handlers need special training to deal with situations that may develop in medical or care facilities.
“They can’t go out until they’re certified,” she said.
In addition to a background check for the handler, dogs are tested to determine if they are ready to be sent out to a facility. Training time varies depending on how the dog performs, and Gwilt said that — sadly — some dogs have to be rejected. The total cost for an owner to get a dog certified can be up to $800 or more, though there are scholarships available.
“We work with a lot of developmental disabilities, autistic children, we work with the schools,” Gwilt said. “We’re actually on call with the Sheriff’s Office. They call us when there’s a tragedy at school. We bring in the dogs for comfort.”
The dogs at the training session on July 10 showed amazing discipline. Even the not-yet-certified dogs behaved well and hardly a bark was heard despite the presence of several other dogs and an observer.
Gwilt’s dog R.J. is a large but friendly pooch who walked over, sniffed a hand and then gave it a couple of licks. Other dogs were friendly and even affectionate toward a visitor.
In their work, the dogs have to learn how to approach patients to avoid causing them injury, Gwilt said to the handlers at the session.
“You want to make sure that your dog doesn’t jump on a person who doesn’t want to be jumped on,” she said.
If they’re on a walker, the person is already unstable.
“We do not want to make that worse with our dog racing up to them and jumping all over them,” she said. “The person has a walker for a reason.”
That’s especially true if a person is in a rehab facility recovering from surgery. A lot of times people get so excited that they forget their limitations, Gwilt said.
Using a fellow handler as a prop in a wheelchair, she explained that the wheels of the chair must be locked and the dog must not jump at the patient but approach carefully.
Using another handler as a man using a walker, Gwilt advised even more care.
Be especially careful with patients who have catheters, she said, because dogs that go outside smell urine all the time, and might “go for” tubes and equipment that contains urine. You don’t want an incident where a dog pulls out a catheter or gets tangled in urinary tubes.
Handlers have to be very careful and not let a grateful patient feed their dog anything. One rule is that they will not visit someone who is in the middle of a hospital meal, and all offers of food for the dog have to be turned down politely.
Giving the commands
One by one, the dogs were led through their paces. In the “two-up” maneuver, they put their forepaws on a low platform. In the “four-up” maneuver, they get on the platform completely and then lie down. All commands carried out correctly are acknowledged positively, Gwilt said, and correction — if necessary — is positive, too.
Dogs also practiced sitting inside a hula-hoop on the floor and always returned to their starting location. They heard the command “Place” and lay down on their mats.
The “leave it” command is very important because patients often have tubes and other items hanging off them, and dogs have to learn to not go near those hanging items.
It’s very important, she said, that if a patient does not want a dog near them that their wishes are obeyed.
Handlers committed to helping
Traci Athanason is a teacher at Weeki Wachee High School. She was at the class with her dog, Halo, an 18-month-old male.
“From the moment he was born, we knew he was special, so he just wanted to spread joy and comfort. I want to be able to take him to school with me. I teach at the new teacher academy, kids who want to be teachers,” Athanason said.
Another teacher, Kathryn Kellogg, showed off the skills Remi has learned. The 3-year-old male has just gotten certified, and Kellogg is looking forward to bringing him to places in the future.
“He comes to the school with me,” she said.
Bunker is 19 months old and close to ending his training, Carter said. “He has one more test to pass” to become certified and then he’ll be ready.
She saw the effect dogs had on patients when her father was sick and dogs were allowed into the hospital.
Debbie Francis, a board member of Caring K9s, said her dog Louis is 2½ years old, is certified and is very friendly.
“My mom is in a facility with dementia, and nobody ever comes to visit them, and so from the time he was eight weeks old I would take him in there and all the old people just loved it,” Francis said.
Sadly, she added, the residents seldom had visitors.
“They get forgotten,” she said. “Seeing what I saw there, it was like, ‘OK, he’s going to get certified and we’re going to all the nursing homes.”
She loves Louis.
“He’s a happy boy; he has a happy face,” she said.
Messina Burcaw’s female dog Tuon is close to the end of training.
“She’s two observations away from being certified,” she said, and wants to help at Oak Hill Hospital. “I got her when I was going through chemo, and she was my treatment puppy, and she just was perfect, so we did a lot of trial and error trying to find good trainers.”
Safety first
You never want your dog to forget the “Leave it” command, Gwilt told the class.
Some food and human pharmaceuticals are harmful to dogs, and it’s best to refuse all food that’s offered to a dog.
“We want to share the love without killing our dog,” she said
Gwilt is hoping that someday Caring K9s will have its own building.
That would allow it to “offer more training, puppy classes,” she said. “It takes a lot of training to get them to this point.”
They started out five years ago with eight dogs, and now there are 29.
“People love it,” she said. “The community loves it.”
The special training pays off when someone who has been traumatized makes a connection with a dog, Gwilt said.
“R.J. has worked with a kid who was in counseling.”
He was 4 years old and attacked by a pit bull and had to have several surgeries. He was on the floor playing with the dog.
“Every dog is different. Some dogs are better with kids; some dogs are better with elderly. Some dogs are better with developmental disabilities,” she said.
“Some dogs are great with autistic kids but not with the nursing homes. We go to a lot of places."
