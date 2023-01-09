If you build it, they will come.
That’s what Jemith Rosa, president and CEO of Community Aging & Retirement Services, believes about a one-stop senior center CARES is planning to build in central Pasco County.
That building became a step closer to reality last month when, with what she told the Suncoast News was help from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, the agency was awarded $2.5 million in federal grant funds to purchase land and build a facility that will offer day care, medical care and other services to low-income, fragile seniors.
In West Pasco, CARES offers adult day care as well as a separate medical clinic for the uninsured elderly in the Claude Pepper Senior Center in New Port Richey, day care at the Elfers Senior Center, and will soon have adult day care at the CARES Rao Musunuru, M.D. Enrichment Center in Hudson. In East Pasco, it operates an adult day care in Dade City and is currently working on a one-stop care site on land the agency already owns. While it offers in-home care throughout the county, anyone needing medical care in a clinic has to travel to New Port Richey, and there is no day care in central Florida at all.
“It will be a one-stop senior center, because it will provide all the services for caregivers and seniors who are frail, vulnerable, low-income, disadvantaged,” Rosa said. “And this is a population that is growing in Pasco County.
“We want to be able to serve those seniors in that particular area of Pasco County, because now they have to travel quite a bit. If they want day care, they have to go to New Port Richey or Dade City. If they want to go to our free medical clinic, they have to go to New Port Richey.
“It’s not an issue for caregivers in their homes,” Rosa continued, “but for those who are more independent, or for caregivers that have to go to work or go to a doctor’s appointment or whatever, they don’t have any place to drop off their loved one.”
So in the planned central Pasco facility, she said, “It is our intention to get a day care for 40 to 50 people to attend daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends as needed. And we are planning to have a free medical clinic there, a small clinic for people who don’t have Medicare or Medicaid.
“We want to have an office there where veterans can go for information and resources, and an office for case management. We’re going to have a branch of our home care there, and a meeting room for community events.
“The list goes on and on for everything we want to do in that building.”
And at the top of the wish list is an affordable, or better yet, donated, site.
For more information about CARES, call 727-862-9291 or visit caresfl.org.
