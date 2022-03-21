BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said an incident over the weekend shows how its Care Line program can save lives.
A member of the program failed to call in for their daily check-in, and multiple attempts to contact the client failed.
“The Care Line team then reached out to local hospitals but found no record of admittance,” the Sheriff’s Office said. A deputy dispatched to the residence found the resident had fallen out of a wheelchair and had not been able to get up. EMS was called and the member received physical and medical assistance.
The Care Line program was started more than 25 years ago, under the direction of former Sheriff Tom Mylander. The program has been operational 7 days per week/365 days per year since its implementation.
Senior citizens or people in ill health living alone, or residing with a person who is in ill health or who has diminished mental capacity (Alzheimer’s disease or dementia) are eligible for the program.
Applications for the program can be completed online or mailed upon request. After submission, a Care Line clerk will conduct an “intake” interview over the telephone with the client.
During this call, the client selects the time he or she would like to call the Care Line each morning (clients call in 15-minute increments, starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m..
The client must sign a waiver (included in the application) giving an HCSO deputy permission to force entry into his or her residence if the agency can’t make contact with the client.
Damage is always a last resort, but may prove necessary if someone’s life may be in jeopardy.
To sign up for the service, visit the HCSO Care Line link at https://www.hernandosheriff.org/Careline.aspx for more information on how to sign up.
