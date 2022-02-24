NEW PORT RICHEY — Elections slates for the April 12 city elections in Pasco County were set Feb. 15 when the qualifying period ended and only the county’s largest city, Zephyrhills, will go without an election this year.
Sitting Zephyrhills council members Lance Smith in Seat 1 and Ken Burgess in Seat 4 will each return for another three-year term since no one challenged them. This will be Smith’s sixth term. Burgess has served on the council since he was appointed in July 2011 and he was later elected.
New Port Richey voters will have to make choices for two seats, as those held by Peter Altman and Chopper Davis will be on the ballot. Davis cannot run again due to the city’s limit of three, three-year terms.
Altman is seeking reelection to what would be his last term if elected because of term limits. Other candidates who qualified are Dell deChant, Frank Ferreri, Kelly Mothershead, Thomas O’Neill and George Romagnoli.
The top two vote getters on election day will win seats.
Port Richey has two city council seats up for election this year and three candidates qualified. They are Bill Columbo, John Hoover and Linda Rodriguez. One will take the seat that has been held by Jennie Sorrell, who is not seeking another term. The other seat has been filled by Rodriquez since she was appointed by the council late last year.
Port Richey council members serve three-year terms and there are no term limits.
Two candidates each qualified to run for seats on the Dade City Commission. In Group 1, sitting commissioner Scott Black will face challenger Kelly Smith. In Group 2, Ann Consentino will face Keeley Karatinos for the seat currently held by Camille Hernandez, who was first elected in 2006 and most recently served as mayor. Hernandez is not running for reelection.
Terms on the Dade City Commission are for four years and there are no term limits.
Residents in the small cities of San Antonio and St. Leo will also have elections April 12.
In the San Antonio election, four candidates qualified for the three available City Commission seats. They are incumbents Sarah Schrader and John Vogel II and challengers Alison Cagle and Timothy Pettis.
In the town of St. Leo, two of the city commissioners won reelection without opposition. They are Donna DeWitt and James Hallett in seats 1 and 3. Two candidates are seeking Seat 5, which is currently held by Mayor Richard Christmas, who is not seeking another term. The candidates are William Hamilton and Susan Lashlee.
All city elections are non-partisan.
