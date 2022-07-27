As the primary elections draw nearer on August 23, three candidates are hoping to get your vote for County Commission District 2.
Troy Stevenson, Seth Weightman, and Christie Zimmer are looking to fill that seat. Weightman and Zimmer were in attendance at a debate on July 13 hosted by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, and they were able to answer a series of questions regarding Pasco’s growth, infrastructure, and other challenges. The debate was moderated by Paul Friedlander.
Q: What do you see as Pasco’s biggest challenge in the next few years and what is the county’s biggest opportunity?
Zimmer: Our biggest challenge is going to be finding that balance between the overgrowth of residential housing and infrastructure, public safety, and getting our roads put back into a situation where they’re workable, travelable, and efficient for us all. The biggest opportunity that we have is creating a redevelopment process of our Highway 19 West Pasco side and creating that to be a gateway to our beautiful county. That’s where we really need to spend the money in redevelopment. It used to be a thriving business district and we need to do that again.
Weightman: The biggest challenge in the next few years I see is our infrastructure, our roadways, tackling the volume of cars that are coming in and people who are moving here. People are wanting to move to Pasco County, and we’re behind the eight ball on making sure our basic infrastructure needs, flooding, and our roadways are sufficient for everyone that’s coming and going. We need to make sure that we’re planning the best way that we can and use the forethought knowing the projects that are on the horizon. Our greatest opportunity is our businesses have customers. There was a time when businesses in our area didn’t have customers, so people are coming here, and they have a need. Pasco County is on the forefront of having a thriving place for an entrepreneur to want to come and create a business and have a great place to live.
Q: Many consider the Penny for Pasco one of the best things going. Where do you stand on this issue and where would you like to see the county focus its projects?
Weightman: I support the Penny. The Penny has done tremendous work for our county, and it’s supported so many different infrastructure projects. It’s supported our schools, and the impact is it’s still coming into our county, and we can see the benefit of the Penny. (I want to see) more of the Penny into transportation projects. We have to catch up and alleviate all the traffic jams. I travel these same roads as everybody else does, and if folks could get back 30-45 minutes a day of their lives not sitting in traffic, I’m sure most folks would agree that we need to focus on that particular issue, and we can give folks time of their life back to do something a lot more productive than sitting in traffic.
Zimmer: I’m a huge proponent of it when it first started. What it has turned into this time around, I can’t get behind it yet. I’m having a hard time that our taxes are increasing and we’re looking at another referendum coming up for the teachers in this election. We’ve got 20 percent going to ELAMP (the Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program), and I’m not OK with the designated piece of land they’re looking at to buy, which is several thousand acres Pinellas County currently owns as their fair share of the watershed. Until they take that parcel out of the purchase, I can’t go along with that. The economic development portion, I would love to have a full accounting of every penny and where it has been spent before I can back this because I cannot get my head around 15 years of taxes that we can’t account for. I do agree we need the money for the schools, but we also need the money for transportation. Sitting on that board (Metropolitan Planning Organization) there were times Penny for Pasco was our saving grace. I think there’s a clear abuse of what’s happening with that money and it’s too long-term for my vote.
Q: The Ridge Road extension is almost complete. There’s talk of it extending into I-75. Are you in favor and if so, do you think you would move to fast track it, and how would you go about doing that?
Zimmer: I don’t see how they can extend that to 75 without crossing the Cypress Creek Well Fields, and I would have a huge problem with that because that’s our main water resource for us, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County. Unless they can do something without impacting that wetland, I would not be in favor.
Weightman: I’d have to do some more research on that. Like Ms. Zimmer said, those are precious lands that the Southwest Florida Water Management District manage that support water and the needs of water for so many people in Pasco, through Hillsborough and neighboring counties. I would have to do more due diligence and familiarize myself with that.
Q: They’re talking about an overpass at the intersection of State Road 54 and U.S. 41. Are you in favor of this and should you fast track this one?
Weightman: If the overpass is the best course of action to alleviate the congestion in that intersection, if that’s the most efficient plan and the best way to spend taxpayers’ dollars for that project, I would say yes. If I’m fortunate enough to be elected commissioner, I will take a hard look at every road project that we have going on, and where we’re really bottlenecking and work on every major road project in Pasco County, and work to find a way to fast track every one of them as quickly as possible.
Zimmer: That depends on which one of the three alignments that they choose. I worked on this for two years with the 54-corridor study project. We spent $2 million on research, we came up with an idea and a plan for the 54-corridor, including the 54-and-41 intersection, which they did not want us to address but we insisted that we do. We all came up with three possible alternatives; the one that has the least cost, least right-of-way impact is the one they’re saying is least pedestrian friendly. Any of those three are viable opportunities. Unfortunately, they’re trying to say that the least expensive is going to be the safest for pedestrians. I don’t know if any of you have gone through the diamond divergent, but that pedestrian right of way there is horrible. There’s no slow down, it’s accelerating lane, and there’s no lighting for pedestrians. We had an at-grade alignment that we choose three particular paths for that got stuck in a drawer somewhere, and now they’re going to stuff down our throats an overhead highway toll road like the Lee Roy Selmon. I will continue to fight that.
Q: A lot’s been said about dredging up and down the coast. Where do you stand on dredging those areas and cleaning up where dredging has already been done?
Zimmer: The cleanup job needs to be done but we can also implement a cleanup project along the whole coastal region with a correct redevelopment program for the entire west side, from county line to county line. There’s actually a plan out there that nobody wants to listen to and I’m going to work really hard to try and get that plan on the table because it’s really a very interesting, pro-Pasco gateway program that we could implement. We do not take advantage of our coastal opportunities and we need to. That could bring big dollars back into our county from the tourist tax level, and we need to focus on implementing some programs that would create better opportunities for us to create that tax to not have to tax us, but create that funding base so we could do better improvements.
Weightman: If you’re going to dredge, it’s common sense to clean up when you’re done. Our canals need dredging, when they’re dredged it adds quality of life to the people who own properties on those waterways. Dredging needs to be done, it brings boats in, it brings folks to come in and spend money along the U.S. 19 corridor, and there’s new businesses opening up. Give people access, people want to come in off the waters, it’s part of that Florida lifestyle that we have, and quite frankly, I don’t think Pasco County takes advantage of the Gulf Coast. It’s a tremendous resource and such a unique section of our county that we really should embrace it and use it for better tourism opportunities, increasing business, and everybody who’s moving to Florida. I’m for bidding dredging projects, make sure it’s done clean, clean it up, get the seagrass back growing that allow the fish and manatees to come back in, and have a healthy water environment for our coastline.
