Early detection is a critical aspect of cancer screenings that can help save lives, and with February known as National Cancer Prevention Month, what better time than now to start scheduling the necessary appointments?
Mamta Choksi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist with Florida Cancer Specialists and provider of services at Medical Center of Trinity, shared with Suncoast News the importance of keeping up with cancer screenings and living a healthy lifestyle. With the past two years of living in a pandemic, some people have skipped or postponed their screenings, Dr. Choksi said, only to delay catching something that could be treated early.
“We need to make health a priority,” Dr. Choksi said. “I want to stress that no matter how healthy you are, get your screening done.”
Screenings for skin cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer can start as early as 25 years old if you’re considered a high risk of developing such cancer. Screenings for breast cancer typically start for healthy people at 40-45 years old, while regular testing for colorectal cancer begins at 45 years, and cervical cancer can begin at 25 with HPV tests every five years. Lung cancer could be started at age 50 if they are at risk and have a history of smoking. Prostate cancer screenings are debated among professions, you should discuss the risk and benefits with your doctor.
Being cautious of certain lifestyles — no smoking or drinking alcohol, wearing sunscreen at 30 SPF even for short outdoor activities, being physically active, limiting processed meats such as hot dogs and sausages, and getting enough sleep are all a step in the right direction.
Dr. Choksi wants people to make time for themselves and their health. Whether it’s taking the time to cook or work on personal fitness, too often life can get in the way of putting one’s health first, including for herself.
“Food also has an impact,” Dr. Choksi said. “Being a vegetarian, I’m in favor of recommending a plant-based diet. It’s definitely helpful to avoid processed meat as it also is better for our environment. Many people are becoming vegan or vegetarian nowadays. Being a vegetarian for me is easy because I grew up not eating meat, but if I talk to one of my friends, they can’t go a day without it, so everyone is different. I always recommend adding more vegetables and fruits to your diet.”
One notable difference between American cancer screening guidelines and international guidelines is that in the states, screenings are encouraged every year. Dr. Choksi said she once saw a patient from the Netherlands who had never been required to get a colonoscopy screening. Unfortunately for that person, after moving to the U.S., the patient was found to have advanced colon cancer.
“We need to bring more awareness about cancer screenings,” Dr. Choksi said. “The purpose of doing a screening is physically finding a cancer early enough before they develop any symptoms or signs. We have a potential chance to cure it at a very early stage compared to the people who missed their screening test and are presented with an advanced cancer. A majority of them we can still treat and help them out but the chances of curing them decreases.”
Awareness efforts have certainly increased within the past few years, which has helped Dr. Choksi find and treat cancers in early stages. Medical Center of Trinity has a care management team available to patients offering a variety of individual support to each patient ranging from nutritional services, to behavioral health counseling, to financial navigation and survivorship programs. Florida Cancer Specialists also provides its own nutritional supports by dietician, behavioral therapy support, and genetic counseling.
Medical Center of Trinity has also been recognized by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer for its Community Cancer Program, by the American College of Radiology for its Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, and the GO2 Foundation for its Screening Center of Excellence for Lung Cancer and Care Continuum Center of Excellence for Lung Cancer.
