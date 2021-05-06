Cancer diagnosis fuels mother’s passion to help kids

TARPON SPRINGS — Since 2008, longtime Tarpon Springs resident Connie Jo Russo, a former Gold’s Gym owner who is a certified sports therapist and wellness coach, has helped support children with pediatric cancer through her Superfit Kidz Foundation’s health and fitness programs as well as charity fundraisers.
But after receiving her own cancer diagnosis on Christmas Eve 2019 and another on Mother’s Day 2020, which led to two surgeries last year, Russo gained a newfound perspective on what the kids she’s been helping all these years have been going through.
“Of course, it was devastating,” Russo said recently. “I’m a single mother of a teenage daughter so it was frightening. But it made me go on a personal mission because no matter what, you can sympathize with the kids who are battling cancer, but you can’t truly understand what they’re going through until you experience it yourself. My diagnosis fueled a great passion for me to help our children and families who are battling cancer. I know firsthand what these children go through and it breaks my heart.”
Rather than pull back from her charitable efforts, Russo used her recovery time to begin planning her latest Superfit Kidz Foundation fundraiser. A golf scramble will be held at Cove Cay Golf Club in Clearwater on Saturday, May 15, that will benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and is being held in honor of two teenaged cancer patients who passed away in 2020.
“We made a decision in September as a board to change gears due to COVID and host a charity golf event, and it’s proven to be a great idea,” she explained. “We joined forces with Johns Hopkins and this tournament is being held in honor of those two precious children we lost last year.”
While the mission of the foundation and the purpose of the fundraiser is a serious one, Russo said the event itself promises to be a blast. There will be longest drive and putting contests, raffles, silent auctions and sponsorship packages featuring everything from tee shirts to free passes for therapeutic massages.
“It should be a lot of fun!” she said of the scramble. It will utilize a shotgun start beginning at 8 a.m. at the club at 2612 Cove Cay Drive in Clearwater.
Russo noted they are still looking for sponsors as well as players for the event. “We need all the help we can get,” she said.
Despite the many setbacks she’s faced over the past 18 months, Russo said she is more dedicated than ever to help support children in need.
“God is No. 1 with me, then my daughter and then these children, so I had to get past the stuff real fast and help as many kids as I can,” she said. “I’m very inspired to help these children and I think in order to inspire others you need to be inspired. God works very powerfully, and I believe you can’t truly help people unless you’ve gone through it yourself. I’m OK now and I hope and pray it stays that way. But we are determined to keep the memory alive of these boys as well as help all local children facing adversity. We are passionate about uplifting and bringing people together to make a difference in our world. United we can do a lot!”
For more information on the Superfit Kidz Foundation’s Charity Golf Scramble for Pediatric Cancer, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Russo at 727-992-1696 or connie@superfitkidzfoundation.org.
