There is so much to love about where you live. Whether your favorite part of the county is the beaches, hitting the trails, soaking in the sun or observing nature, you can enjoy Pasco’s beauty every day with the Gulfside Hospice 2022 calendar.
Copies of the 2022 photo calendar are available at five of Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe locations. The 15-month calendar features photos taken exclusively in Pasco by photographers who entered the nonprofit’s photo contest earlier this September. Judges chose 18 of 140 submitted photos that highlighted events, places, landmarks and wildlife to be included in this year’s calendar.
A donation of $5 is recommended to purchase a calendar. All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the hospice, which provides free care and bereavement services to residents, regardless of their financial situation.
“We get so many great photos, there’s so many different sights in Pasco and a variety of sceneries,” said Kirsty Churchill, director of public relations for Gulfside Hospice. “We try to do a nice mix of east Pasco and west Pasco because they’re so different, and then we try to highlight some of the well-known sites. The calendars are really fun, we like to put something out to brighten people’s day and pick images that people would enjoy seeing all month-long.”
“Sam’s Beach Bar with Umbrella Reflection,” captured by Aimee Maher, is one of the unique photos that is featured for the month of July. Churchill commented on the distinctive feature of the photo due to its interesting vantage, which was taken from the water of the bar.
The calendar’s cover photo shows some of the Gulfside Hospice volunteers, people attending its fundraising events, a check presentation from the Rotary club, a veteran pinning, and more. Inside, extra information points to resources available to those who may need Gulfside Hospice’s assistance.
“Last year, we highlighted photos of our team as part of our organizational value of honoring our staff. This year, we decided to highlight our second value – Community-Supporting Service,” Churchill said. “We strive to support the community through our services, and we are so grateful for the support that Gulfside receives back from the community in so many ways.”
As a nonprofit organization, Gulfside Hospice is able to provide quality care for patients who may not be able to afford the services of other hospices. People have the misconception that hospice is expensive, Churchill said, but patients are accepted no matter their background.
Hospice caregivers can travel to a patient’s home, whether they live on their own or in an assisted living facility. Gulfside Hospice has two centers for those who need 24-hour care. Currently, more than 600 hospice patients daily receive care from Gulfside Hospice.
In 2019, the nonprofit added a Home Health division for patients who aren’t quite ready for hospice but may need assistance as they recover from a surgery, injury, or illness. These services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and skilled nursing care.
Volunteers are a necessary component of the nonprofit, and Churchill added that they provide an extra layer of care to patients. Volunteers are available to provide companionship through phone call and check ins, run errands for patients, run the thrift shop, or even administration work for the hospice.
Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes are located in five cities and are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dade City Thrift Shoppe, 37925 Sky Ridge Circle; Hudson Thrift Shoppe, 12154 US Highway 19; Lutz Thrift Shoppe, 1930 Land O' Lakes Boulevard; New Port Richey Thrift Shoppe, 6117 State Road 54; and Zephyrhills Thrift Shoppe, 36524 State Road 54.
For more information, visit www.gulfside.org.
