SPRING HILL — Two crossing guards and a deputy sat in their cars, waiting for the start of the morning rush at Powell Middle School on Monday, Aug. 14.
On Barclay Avenue heading south to Elgin Boulevard/Powell Road, the traffic was beginning to back up a bit. Access to Powell Middle’s dropoff lane is via Powell Road, though some kids were dropped off on Barclay Avenue in violation of the rules.
The first child was a boy on his bicycle, escorted by his mother, who was to cross Barclay and then head toward Challenger K-8.
Most of the kids were crossing the other way, for Powell, and then told to wait for the guard to stop traffic coming from the drop-off lane so they could cross safely.
Soon after they started shepherding the kids across the streets, a second deputy arrived to help.
Some of the kids, walking alone, in twos or threes, or with parents, were smiling but some looked a bit grim as they walked toward Powell, perhaps wondering where the summer vacation had gone.
One fortunate crossing guard got to spend most of her time in the shade, though she had to go in the sun to hold up her stop sign, blow her whistle and stop traffic for a kid to cross, and then if the kid had to cross again, call out, “Wait for me, kids” and walk to the next intersection.
“There’s supposed to be a [heat] warning today,” she said, thinking about the afternoon shift.
By about 9:15 a.m., the work was in full swing, with school buses driving past and cars backed up to the entrances to the Ariel Springs apartment complex and beyond.
“Go, go, go,” a deputy called to drivers stopped at the exit from the drop-off area, then he waved them to turn north or south on Barclay.
Eventually, there were only a few kids left, then none, the traffic jam ended and one of the deputies told the crossing guards, “See you this afternoon.”
