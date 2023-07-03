Bus tracking item dominates School Board meeting

BROOKSVILLE — Ralph Leath backed away from the podium, and took a few steps in circles, then walked back to the microphone.
He had been trying to explain why he was seeking School Board approval of his item on the consent agenda, which is typically reserved for routine administrative items.
It didn’t go well.
Sixteen items were pulled from the consent agenda out of 33. Some were just so the public could get a deeper explanation of the spending, and a few were tabled, but there were a couple that put district staff through the barrel.
Item 42, according to the agenda documents, was for a school bus routing and “Where’s The Bus For GPS System/Services” for an estimated cost of $296,942 for the first year implementation and installation and $128,751 annual recurring cost.
“Where’s the Bus will provide GPS, student ridership, parent app, school view, field trip, and driver time and attendance,” the documents said. “Student ridership will provide an additional layer of student safety for parents to know when their student(s) have boarded and disembarked the bus.”
Leath tried to assure board members Mark Johnson and Shannon Rodriguez that he fully believed the system would work, because it’s in use in Lee, Charlotte, Pasco and Manatee counties, but Rodriguez said she was not comfortable not knowing if the “bugs” have been worked out of the system.
Leath said implementation wouldn’t begin until September because he didn’t want to do it in the first weeks of the new school session, and if it didn’t work out, they wouldn’t use it or pay for it.
“I may have the equipment on there, but I won’t even try it until September,” Leath said.
Rodriguez wanted to know what they were being asked to vote on, and Leath said the whole program.
Rodriguez said she wasn’t comfortable with the money being spent on the program, and Johnson wanted to postpone it until the first week of January.
The system involves cards, card readers, software, tablets and training in using the system.
Johnson said he was in favor of the pilot program, which would be done by Christmas.
“If we do the pilot program and we don’t like it, or it doesn’t work for us —,” Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino said.
“I don’t spend the money,” Leath said.
“You don’t spend a dime, right?” Guadagnino asked.
“Correct,” Leath said. “I don’t implement that portion of the management system.”
Leath said he needs the routing system and can’t operate without it.
Conversation continued on technical details and installation specifics.
Board members and Leath continued to go around and around on the costs, then talked about charter bus costs and finally Guadagnino called the question.
“That’s a lot of money,” Rodriguez said.
“Then vote appropriately,” Guadagnino said.
Johnson said he’d make a motion to approve after a long discussion about how he hadn’t gotten a good explanation of what was needed but that Leath needed the system.
The vote was 4-1 in favor, with Rodriguez dissenting.
Back and forth
In public and board commentary, as has become common at every meeting, both sides lamented the tone of comments and held the other side responsible for the negativity and the decline in the quality of commentary and lack of decorum.
Both sides repeated their favorite talking points and accused the other of trying to score political points, dismantle the district and damage the students. The district has lost focus on its priorities, both sides said.
Stratton says 100 teachers are in the process of being hired. They still have 143 school-based instructional openings.
Not surprisingly, neither side was persuaded by the rhetoric of the other side.
In other action
• Graduates of the Citizens Academy were recognized for their participation in the program. “We absolutely love having the citizens academy,” Stratton said. There will be another one in the future.
• The Student Code of Conduct was approved 5-0. Johnson said there was a revision made that stated if a child gets an out-of-school suspension, they’re going to require a parent to come to school before the child is allowed back into the classroom.
• The board approved 5-0 using Don’s Plumbing Service of Citrus County for work costing $400,000. Rodriguez wanted to know why a Hernando County company couldn’t be used, and was told Don’s Plumbing is qualified for work that the district needs done that involves deep digging, and has done several schools for the district.
• Voted 4-1 on a voice vote to table a deal with Walbridge Aldinger LLC for the purchase of preconstruction services for the Winding Waters K-8 Restroom Project. Duval said it seemed to be a lot just for restrooms, and the board asked for more options.
• Voted 5-0 to approve the risk management program contract for $4.3 million.
Commented
