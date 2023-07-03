RIDGE MANOR -- The intersection of Burwell Road at State Road 50 will be relocated about mile to the east beginning Wednesday, July 5. The traffic shift is needed to continue reconstruction and widening of State Road 50 in this area. The temporary relocation of the intersection is expected to be in place until later this year/early 2024.
Drivers are encouraged to be extra alert and prepared for slowed traffic as motorists get accustomed to the traffic pattern change. Also, drivers should stay within the posted speed limit for everyone's safety; speeding fines are doubled when workers are present in Florida construction zones.
For SR 50 project information and to sign up to receive alerts, visit https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/546/442835-1-52-01
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.