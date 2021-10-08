A stained-glass window is something special. Its colors shift throughout the day, animated by the sun’s rays and ever-changing with the light; it’s “almost a living thing,” believes Chad Jakubowski, a West Pasco stained-glass artist.
Jakubowski has been perfecting his art for two decades, but only recently began selling his creations to area homeowners and businesses looking to transform their spaces. His work is found on Facebook Marketplace by searching “Chad Jakubowski Stained Glass” or calling 716-882-8228.
“They (his clients) come to me with a basic idea or a sketch, and I tell them it doesn’t have to be refined down to the last detail,” Jakubowski said. “I let them know I can take care of that.”
Once Jakubowski’s design is approved, he begins the process of cutting each piece of colored glass needed for the project. It’s time consuming, but only the beginning.
Once the scores of “puzzle pieces” are cut, delicate strips of copper are wrapped around the edges of the glass. The copper joints between the pieces are then joined one by one with solder. Slowly the artwork grows into a completed piece.
Windows make up most of what Jakubowski does, though he also makes wall hangings and other decorative pieces like picture frames of glass and chessboards. He stays away from miniature works.
“People will ask for Christmas ornaments and small things but I don’t like that; it’s too tedious,” he said.
Jakubowski moved to Holiday a year ago from Buffalo, N.Y. He ran a successful gym and martial arts school there for years, but New York pandemic lockdowns caused the business to tank, so he and his family began to eye Florida.
“We decided, let’s just go; let’s do it,” he said.
He’s glad they did, and Jakubowski looks forward to growing his new business here.
Most of his work comes from commissions for custom pieces, though he also creates art pieces on spec. He also has a collection of stock designs, which he said is similar to art a tattoo artist might have on hand for people to browse.
But windows usually are one-offs, made to precise measurements he takes of the opening. Stained glass windows for homes usually are commissioned from homeowners who plan on staying put for a while, Jakubowski said.
“They don’t want to sell their house and leave something personal like that behind,” he said, adding it’s easy to get attached to a one-of-a-kind stained-glass window. “It’s a personal item; there’s an emotional response to the colors and an attachment to a natural, manmade piece of art.”
Jakubowski also paints in oil. He gets “small obsessions” with objects, animals or themes and works intensely sketching and painting until he’s satisfied. He’s painted a lot of different types of birds and often uses them in his stained-glass projects, as they are interesting, colorful and marketable. But he’s also strayed into more esoteric areas. He’s had “short affinities” for dance, costumes and even bull fighting for a time, working them into his artwork until a new obsession supplants them.
“I’ve always had artistic leanings and an interest in form and lines (he’s an admirer of architect Frank Lloyd Wright),” Jakubowski said. “Even with martial arts, I’ve viewed it more as an art form than something physical and mechanical.”
Jakubowski said most of his window projects begin at about $300. He said he’s always up to the challenge of bigger jobs, and recalls one recently that called for three window panels that used 780 pieces of glass. He had 70 hours in the job.
“Fortunately, I work from home, so I can be in the garage at midnight cutting glass if I want to,” Jakubowski said.
