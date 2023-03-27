BROOKSVILLE — David Hainley was trying to talk to the crowd at Brooksville Matters one Wednesday morning at The Bistro, but every few minutes he had to stop and wait for a large, noisy truck to pass by on U.S. 41 (North Broad Street) and South Main Street.
The city’s community development manager promised that something was going to be done about the truck traffic that’s plowing through the downtown area.
Well, before anything is accomplished there’s always a study, and the City Council met in a workshop March 20 to hear the results of a Florida Department of Transportation study on truck routes through downtown Brooksville and possible solutions.
Vibrations from big trucks are causing damage to buildings, said Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street, with possible damage to windows a problem, too.
The city needs to address the problem, she said, noting problems with walkability, safety and structure damage.
“It is definitely something beyond traffic,” Kahler said. “This is about quality of life in the downtown area.”
FDOT staff members Kasey Cursey and Naresh Kotari of the District Freight & Logistics Division, FDOT District 7, gave a presentation on their traffic observations, which took place last September.
Using cameras, 24-hour traffic data was collected in 2022 on Friday, Sept. 9; Saturday, Sept. 10; Monday, Sept. 12; and Wednesday, Sept. 14. (Throughout the report, Monday, Sept. 12 was incorrectly reported as Sept. 13).
Most drivers don’t need reports and statistics to tell them there are a lot of trucks going through the city. While Brooksville claims to pride itself on a “small-town feel,” its roads see heavy vehicle traffic, the report said.
Four-day truck volume was 2,408, with 1,708 single-unit trucks and 700 “articulated” (semitractor-trailer) trucks passing through in the test period, an average of 175 articulated trucks per day, with the highest on Wednesday at 254 and the lowest on Saturday at 53. Most of the truck travel was from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The breakdown of vehicles was as follows:
• 193 motorcycles going east on Broad Street at Main Street
• 43,272 cars and light goods vehicles
• 186 buses
• 818 single-unit (Class 5) trucks
• 280 articulated (Class 6) trucks
As for traveling west on Jefferson Street at Main Street, there were:
• 193 motorcycles
• 45,589 cars and light goods vehicles
• 170 buses
• 890 single-unit (Class 5) trucks
• 420 articulated (Class 6) trucks
The Class 6 trucks tend to stick to the main streets and pass through the city, Cursey said, while smaller vehicles that are doing deliveries turn down streets.
It’s not an unusual problem for growing cities, she said. “Each town in Florida is experiencing it,” she added.
The presentation from FDOT showed comparisons of possible scenarios:
• Restricting trucks in downtown Brooksville without the Emerson Road Extension showed the greatest shift in truck traffic would occur along the U.S. 41 corridor: U.S. 41 north traffic shifted to Yontz Road/Cobb Road and a percentage of U.S. 41 south traffic shifted to Suncoast.
• Restricting trucks in downtown Brooksville with Emerson Road Extension showed a continued shift in truck traffic along the U.S. 41 corridor with the trucks spread between Yontz Road/Cobb Road and Emerson Road/State Road 50 Bypass.
• Restricting trucks in downtown had the least impact on the Cortez (U.S. 98) and Ponce de Leon (U.S. 98) connection, indicating the majority of articulated and single-use trucks using downtown are most likely from the U.S. 41 corridor.
Cursey said the thing with trucks is that the drivers will look for the shortest route to their destination, and a plan to extend Emerson Road might not solve the problem of big trucks downtown.
“In the end, they’re going to go where they need to go,” she said.
