BROOKSVILLE — What began as a passion project has lately become a dream turned into reality for two Brooksville women. The love that new business owners Beth McMahon and Sarah Marie Vaughn have of vintage household treasures will be shared with the community when they open the doors to their new shop, Brooksville Vintage.
Located at 10415 Broad Street, Brooksville Vintage’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In celebration of Flag Day, McMahon and Vaughn are offering a free American flag to the first 100 shoppers each day through June 14.
“My husband is part of the reason we are so patriotic,” Vaughn said. “He served for 15 years with the Army, and he’s a disabled veteran. When we discovered Flag Day was around the corner and we had to decide on an opening day, that was a no-brainer.”
Brooksville Vintage will serve the interest of shoppers looking to add rustic Americana, vintage garden décor, and local historic treasures to their homes. McMahon added that the shop will include items perfect for any man-cave or she-shed. Shoppers looking for delivery assistance, advice, or inspiration are welcome to ask for help.
The property features a large outdoor space for browsing items that can withstand all weather. Both McMahon and Vaughn share an enthusiasm for the outdoors, and plan to offer plants for sale in the future. Indoors, shoppers will find vintage kitchen items, antique furniture, local products and merchandise.
Supporting the community is an important aspiration of McMahon and Vaughn, who both have stated their love of small businesses in the area contributed to their inspiration to settle locally, in addition to their love of Brooksville in general. The shop is nestled between two other antique stores, Salvage & Design and The Wired Bird, which will enhance the shopping experience of visitors.
The two women clearly complement each other, as Vaughn has experience in refinishing furniture and selling vintage items, while McMahon has a background in building up startup companies, as well as selling vintage items. Each of the owners also has an eye for finding remarkable items, and credit sites like Pinterest and Instagram as inspiration.
Vaughn added, “You can do it yourself, whatever you want to do. You don’t have to see it on a magazine and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had that house.’ You can have that and not break your bank. You just have to be crafty and savvy, and be able to use Pinterest a lot.”
Having scoured the county for interesting finds, Vaughn remembered her first meeting with McMahon when she bought an item from her about three years ago. Since then, they have shared a booth offering their own items at events across the county, until one day in 2021, they were inspired to join forces.
“We just clicked immediately,” McMahon said of their initial meeting. “I remember saying to her, we’re going to do something together one day and I don’t know what it’s going to be.”
Excitement for opening day has been growing substantially, Vaughn said. After launching a Facebook group for the store in May, Vaughn said the number of interested residents took off. Hundreds of people joined the group within the first two weeks, which encouraged both women in their endeavor to open a brick-and-mortar store.
Brooksville Vintage will be open starting June 12. Regular shopping hours are scheduled for Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment only.
For more information, follow the shop on Facebook or Instagram @BrooksvilleVintage. McMahon and Vaughn can be reached by calling 727-858-9044.
