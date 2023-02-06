BROOKSVILLE — Artist Arielle Katarina was the center of attention on Jan. 30, as her mermaid statue was unveiled at Brooksville’s City Hall.
The mermaid’s name is Sirena de la Fruta; in English, that’s “siren of the fruit.”
“I painted her maybe four to eight hours a day for two weeks,” Katarina said.
She loves Hernando County and is glad her mermaid is in such a prominent spot.
Mayor Blake Bell and the rest of the City Council came out and surrounded the covered mermaid and her artist for the unveiling ceremony.
“I’ve seen a sneak preview of it and it’s beautiful,” Bell said of the mermaid.
After a countdown, council member Christa G. Tanner pulled the cord and there was the mermaid in all her glory.
“We’re very excited in the city of Brooksville to unveil our mermaid this evening,” Bell said after the unveiling. “Our mermaid has tangerine and citrus on it. That was important to us as the home of the tangerine in Brooksville.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.