BROOKSVILLE – The downtown area was filled with holiday cheer on Thursday, Dec. 1, as the city began the Christmas season with the traditional tree-lighting at the courthouse.
The crowd wasn’t as big as last year, probably a result of holding the event on a school night, but there were a lot of people downtown jostling for position to get a good look at the tree.
Performers from the Live Oak Theatre Co. and other arts organizations sang and danced to keep the crowd amused.
Thanks to the early sunset, the event actually ended with the tree lighting up at a little after 7 p.m., and then what followed was the move toward the parking areas.
There were vendors selling food and drink, and other businesses hawking services like face-painting or temporary tattoos, and other wares. A couple of churches also had booths and were advertising their religious services.
It was a warm evening, and children were in high spirits as they raced around on the courthouse lawn and played impromptu games with other kids. In a bubble next to the tree, kids posed for photos in a sleigh, and at a house a block away, kids got to meet with Santa, get their photos taken and maybe let him know what they wanted for Christmas.
People brought their dogs, but Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Mike Lentz brought his Triton cockatoo, Capt. Tutu.
“He knows about a hundred words,” Lentz said. Efforts to get Capt. Tutu to comment were not successful, and Lentz added, “He only talks when he wants to.”
Suddenly, Capt. Tutu spoke up. “Pretty bird,” he said.
Louis Swanson had come with his wife and three adorable granddaughters to watch the tree get lit up.
Ariana, 4, said she wanted Santa to bring her a toy for Christmas, and Maya, 6, said she wanted a dirt bike. Kinslee, 2, didn’t have much to say and got camera shy when the other girls got their picture taken.
After the Live Oak Theatre entertainment and the introduction by Brooksville Main Street CEO Natalie Kahler, there was more singing and then the tree was lit, ushering in another Christmas season in downtown Brooksville.
After the event, Kahler said the Sheriff’s Office told her total attendance was 8,000 to 9,000 people.
