BROOKSVILLE — Jeremy Fuentes was having a good time at the courthouse the night of Dec. 2, waving around a lighted sword and pretending to be a swashbuckler as he and his mom waited for the tree outside the courthouse to be lit.
“It’s beautiful. I love the coziness of the downtown. I love the people, and all the tents,” said Yahaira Fuentes of Spring Hill.
It was a cool, clear night in downtown Brooksville and the streets were packed with people who filled the area in front of the courthouse, seeking a good view of the Christmas tree.
In tents up and down the street, vendors sold a variety of items. In one tent, Cindy Connor of Brooksville had a variety of Mary Kay items for sale. Her husband works for the Department of Veterans Affairs in its Information Technology department, and she’s a former employee of the agency who now sells Mary Kay full-time.
They’re lived in the area for a year, having moved up from St. Petersburg, and it’s been an adjustment, she said.
“I love seeing every city area, but where we live it’s like, it takes about 15 minutes to find civilization,” she said. “We lived in St. Petersburg, so you’re used to like your next-door neighbor being right there.
“Where we live, there’s like a half-acre between the houses.”
Her husband is from Alaska, though, and he recalls even more space between houses.
This was her first time downtown. “I like it,” she said. “I really do.”
Under the watchful eyes of sheriff’s deputies, people moved around and jostled against each other at certain areas.
At the Main Street Eatery, Max Molina, Megan Nowell and Aria Molina-Nowell, 4, enjoyed a bite to eat.
The restaurant was packed, and occasionally an employee would come out to call a name for inside seating.
Molina said they live in Spring Hill, but came from Dade City.
“Parking wasn’t a problem,” Molina said, mainly because they arrived early and got a nearby space.
For blocks around the courthouse, nearly every available spot that could hold a vehicle had one, and drivers drove around as darkness fell, trying to find a place to put their car or SUV.
“It’s going to be a good event,” Nowell said of the lighting.
As the scheduled time for the tree lighting got closer, people began packing into the area around the courthouse. The Live Oak Theatre Company provided live entertainment, including a short play and then some Christmas songs. Other entertainers showed their talent, and Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street finally announced that it was time for the tree lighting.
Before that, though, a sleigh was revealed that would be available through the season for photos, and finally after an introduction of local officials and the family of the late Dr. Dennis Wilfong, Kahler held a countdown to the lighting of the tree.
People cheered as the music came up and the lights went on.
Among those in the crowd was a couple, Tyler and Becca, who said it was the biggest event in Brooksville they’d seen in a while.
After the lighting, some people began to walk to their cars, but many others seemed inclined to stay in the area for a while.
At the Dec. 6 council meeting, members were unanimous in their praise for the event.
City manager Ron Snowberger said it was “fantastic,” and that he’d talked to people and they were very excited.
“It’s good for Brooksville and it’s good for business,” he said.
“Main Street did a phenomenal job,” member David Bailey said.
Kahler said she was happy with the turnout and the happenings, too.
She said she was “super-anxious” about whether the tree would light up, but it did.
The estimated crowd was about 10,000, Kahler said, with some people coming in early and others coming later.
“We were really happy with how it turned out,” she said. “The community was definitely waiting for that event to come back, so we wanted to make sure we did it right.”
