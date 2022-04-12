Brooksville to install bollards for traffic control

BROOKSVILLE -- The city has begun the installation of bollards in downtown Brooksville starting the first of April. Bollards will be replacing the current barricades used during special event road closures at selected intersections throughout the downtown.
These posts are used as a barrier, preventing vehicles from entering pedestrian-only areas and conversely from pedestrians entering vehicle traffic areas.
These bollards help to ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicle drivers alike. In addition to the safety, the bollards provide aesthetic benefits as a replacement to currently used barricades. They are easier to store and are easy to install and maintain providing a more cost-effective option for the city in the long term.
The current barricades will continue to be used for road closures during construction, paving and re-paving and when crews are repairing city water lines etc., as well as for larger events that require mass road closures.
The closures listed below are tentative and closures and specifics might change due to weather or operational circumstance:
- Tuesday, April 12 -- South Main Street from Liberty Street to Broad Street only the east side of Main Street so the southbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Tuesday, April 19 -- South Main Street from Liberty Street to Broad Street only the west side of Main Street so the northbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Thursday, April 21 -- South Main Street from Broad Street to East Jefferson Street only the east side of Main Street so the southbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Tuesday, April 26 -- South Main Street from Broad Street to East Jefferson Street only the west side of Main Street so the northbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Thursday, April 28 -- Main Street from East Jefferson Street to Fort Dade Avenue only the east side of Main Street so the southbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Tuesday, May 3 -- Main Street from East Jefferson Street to Fort Dade Avenue only the west side of Main Street so the northbound lane will be open for one-way traffic.
- Thursday, May 5 -- Fort Dade Avenue from Magnolia Avenue up to the post office exit. There will be no pass-through and traffic will have to go around via Magnolia or Howell Avenue.
For more, information contact the city of Brooksville at (352) 540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
