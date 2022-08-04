The adoption of an ordinance that will change regulations on water entering stormwater drains has drawn so much concern there will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, so residents can ask questions.
Mayor Pat Brayton has received concerns and questions about its impact on pressure washing and car washing. In an effort to hear those concerns and answer the questions, the meeting will be at Brooksville City Hall in the Council Chambers.
No RSVP is required to attend this meeting.
