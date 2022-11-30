BROOKSVILLE – A community workshop for potential development of Russell Street Park will be held on Dec. 6.
David Howard, the city’s manager of parks and recreation, wants input from the residents and community stakeholders to establish a plan for any future improvements to the park. The city plans to research potential funding opportunities to support any future developments.
The Russell Street Park community workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Brooksville City Hall Council Chambers, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
Registration for the event, although not mandatory, can be found on the City’s Parks & Recreation website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration or for more information about the workshop contact Howard at (352) 540-3830 or visit www.cityofbrooksville.us.
