BROOKSVILLE -- On Aug. 1, Brooksville City Council completed the voting process with the announcement of Tom Varn as the Great Brooksvillian of the Year for 2022.
Varn, who grew up in Brooksville, will be honored posthumously during a reception on Monday, Oct. 10.
The reception will take place at 5:30 pm at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, and the public is invited.
The “Great Brooksvillian of the Year” is an annual award program in which distinguished individuals are nominated by citizens to be recognized and honored for their significant contributions to the history, culture and/or economy of our community or have had connections and/or ties to our community.
