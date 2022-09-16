Brooksville to hold celebration of diversity in U.S.

BROOKSVILLE — A parade through the downtown area in October will celebrate the U.S. in all its grand diversity.
The Hernando Hispanic Heritage group decided to expand its focus to all people and assembled with Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street and Mayor Pat Brayton under a banner with the flag of every country in the world.
The First Multicultural Parade & Festival of Hernando County will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. Brooksville Main Street and Hernando Hispanic Heritage will be partnering for the event, Kahler said.
The parade will only be a mile long, Rivera said.
There will be 15 types of food vendors, a DJ will play music from a variety of cultures and 40 booths will sell products. Organizers said they hope to see people coming to the city of Brooksville from Spring Hill and other parts of the Tampa Bay region.
Verge said Hernando Hispanic Heritage was Rivera’s idea about 10 years ago.
“What we want to do is inspire our community, inspire our youth and let them know about their cultures, teach them about their cultures and keep those traditions alive,” Verge said. “We also do that through events throughout the community. We also want to try to provide scholarships for young ladies.”
Rivera said Hispanic heritage will be celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
“We decided that the best way to do that is by incorporating every nation around the world, every heritage, and go ahead and proceed with our very first multicultural parade,” she said. “This isn’t just for Brooksville or Spring Hill residents. We are inviting everyone from the Tampa Bay area to come up, bring the U.S. flag and whatever other flag you represent as far as your culture or your heritage, and join us in a parade in downtown Brooksville.”
A festival will follow the parade, she added.
“I think it is just fantastic and wonderful,” Brayton said. “Our council is ready to have people come in and join our community. We’re looking forward to it and excited about it.”
Rivera said she was grateful to the City Council for helping to sponsor the event, as well as the other sponsors. She’s hoping it becomes a tradition in the city.
Rivera said some groups have confirmed they will be attending, and they are waiting to hear from others.
“That is what it’s all about,” she said. “To celebrate any culture, it doesn’t matter where you are. Any nation. As we all know, the United States is a blend of many nations, and we want to represent those at this event.”
