BROOKSVILLE – On April 14 at 10 a.m., the city of Brooksville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new children’s playground at Tom Varn Park.
The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration at the playground inside the park at 301 Darby Road. The ceremony will include remarks from city dignitaries and leadership with more than 100 students from Challenger K-8 attending.
The new playground features include a Sky Tower, swings along with an adaptive swing, various slides and tunnels, a sensory wave seat and twirling tower. The site also includes a bike rack and a new black chain link fence of approximately 350 feet along with three gates on the perimeter of the new playground area. One of the gates is wide enough to allow for wheelchair access.
The new playground was funded in part by a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant, which provides financial assistance for acquisition/development of land for public outdoor recreation. It was applied for in October 2019 and awarded in October 2020. The grant award of $112,500 required a city match of $37,500 for a total project cost of $150,000.
The fence is funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at $11,000.
“This is one of the busiest parks in the city.” Mayor Pat Brayton said. “Playing at the playground is an essential part of childhood and children of all abilities deserve the chance to have fun while making memories at the park.”
For more information on this and other City of Brooksville Parks and Recreation activities visit www.cityofbrooksville.us or call the Parks and Recreation Office at (352) 540-3830.
