Brooksville’s community development director lays out plans

BROOKSVILLE — David Hainley sometimes had to bring his voice up while speaking recently at The Bistro because of the roar of trucks outside.
He got a good round of laughs and applause when he said he would like to ban big trucks from coming through the city.
On a cool Wednesday morning Jan. 4, the city’s community development director talked about his job at the monthly Brooksville Matters meeting. The city has had a few people in his job in the past year, some of them lasting only a few weeks, but people seemed to agree that City Manager Ron Snowberger has made the right choice for the position and that Hainley will stick around for a while.
It’s a challenging job that requires a balance, said Brooksville Main Street executive director Natalie Kahler. The officeholder must to enforce the rules and regulations, obviously, but without too heavy a hand to facilitate growth.
Hainley started the job in August 2022.
Even so, Hainley said, there are rules to be followed. “Weekend warriors” might want to get to work on a project right away, but for some jobs, getting to work without a permit can lead to a red tag, a violation.
When in doubt, Hainley said, give the building department a call and they’ll point you in the right direction, adding he wants to hear about issues customers are having.
“We sell building permits; we do customer service,” Hainley said he told his staff when he started. “If we don’t look at it that way, we’re not serving our customers.”
There’s a lot going on in the city, and a lot of permitting going on, he said.
The department wants to work with people, he added, so customers get good service.
Right now, Hainley said he’s working on a sign ordinance, which has come about because of a church in the Midwest that filed a lawsuit that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which essentially tossed out sign ordinances.
“If you try to read our tree ordinance now, it’s kind of antiquated,” he said. So his department is working on that, too.
The biggest project being worked on now is the electronic submission of plans, he said. The Legislature mandated it in October and they are in the process of developing a system to let companies submit plans electronically and receive acknowledgments and other correspondence by email, including letting submitters know if their applications are incomplete.
Dealing with the paperwork is an issue. “We have 16 years of paper files, all rolled up in a nice little room,” he said to laughter. The plan is to scan everything so files are stored electronically and accessed by computer.
Hainley pointed to three pictures of old Brooksville on the wall of The Bistro, and asked people to say what they have in common.
“They all have brick streets,” he said. There’s a 1994 policy statement about brick streets from the City Council, and there will be a discussion about what should be done with brick streets. Some want to keep them because they slow down traffic, and some municipalities across the country are restoring brick streets.
But asphalt can be cost-effective in the long term, he said, though it can be hard to remove if you want to go back to brick streets.
A Community Development Block Grant of $750,000 is coming in the spring, Hainley said, for lighting and other needs.
He’s looking forward to working with the City Council on these and other plans.
“They have a vision of where they want to go,” he said.
