Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks.
David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
The city signed a three-year contract with the league in 2021. “This contract has become a financial loss for the city and a growing problem,” the agenda documents say.
In the agenda documents, Howard presented invoices showing the city losing $23,000 from Sept. 1, 2020, to June 1, 2023, because the league’s contract with the city lets it pay just $1.58 per hour for use of the fields, while the city’s regular rate is $20 per hour. The youth league only paid $2,000 and the standard rate would be $25,300.
The overall impact of signing the contract would be a loss of about $72,000, Howard wrote, and now there are five other organizations in the city requesting a similar contract.
The city’s expenses include mowing, striping and other maintenance of the fields.
Stacie Laviano said she learned on Friday about the contract and renegotiation, and expressed concerns because of the lack of space on the fields, and it created “chaos.”
As volunteers, she said, it’s a “headache” to have to advocate for needed field space.
Three weeks from the start of the season, and there’s still no resolution, she said. The volunteer efforts from just one division of the HYL create a net profit for the city, she added.
“We can’t put a dollar figure on keeping things positive for our children,” Laviano said.
Youth sports has a positive effect on young people’s mental and physical health, she said, and has a long-term positive economic impact, especially on young women, but also on the larger community.
Matt Peterson, another volunteer for the HYL, said it shouldn’t be about the money.
The girls and the community benefit from the program, he said.
Jack Goodwin, a coach, said it’s about the “intangibles.” This league represents the state of Florida, and has done well.
Mike Berman said canceling a contract like this might make a bad impression on others looking to contract with the city. “You can’t have a contractual agreement, and then halfway through just decide you want to change things,” he said. “It’s not HYL that’s going to suffer. You know who’s going to suffer? The parents and the kids.”
City Manager Ron Snowberger said one problem is that there is much demand to use the fields. “There are times when they don’t have enough field space according to the contract,” he said. They would revert to the stadium, he said, but the stadium is unsafe and cannot be used.
It’s a tough decision for the council, Snowberger said. Recreational amenities can be funded through millage or user fees.
People want to expand recreation, but it will cost more money.
The city isn’t making money off its fields, despite claims to the contrary, Snowberger said.
“I want HYL, I want youth programs as much as the next person. But in order to do that, we must look deep at what we’re doing,” he said.
He and the city staff brought the issue before the council.
“The city is not up here trying to strip programs,” Snowberger said. “But there are things on those fields — the lighting, $368,000 two years ago, budgeted $650,000 this year to replace the stadium. Those are things the city is responsible for, and we’ve got to figure out where the money’s coming from.”
Howard said the city services five different organizations that offer softball. “Some of them are for-profit; some of them are nonprofit. It’s not something I would negate.”
The fee schedule doesn’t differentiate between fees for for-profits and nonprofits.
Other organizations can come in and demand the same rate others are paying. The city could potentially lose even more money.
The county has stipulations about who will be charged fees, and that nonprofits will get a 50% discount.
He recommends adopting a standard rate of operation for nonprofits and for-profit organizations, and restructure current contracts to include the new nonprofit rate.
Even at 50%, Howard said, the city would bring in about $12,000, which is a lot better than $2,000.
Mayor Blake Bell said the reason for the city’s lower rate for HYL baseball and softball is that that entity is the reason those fields exist.
He supports HYL having an HYL rate because of what it’s done for the city.
Bell asked whether other leagues would leave.
Howard said he needs to be able to tell the other leagues that HYL will get a special rate and if there’s a rate for for-profit leagues.
Council member Christa Tanner said she didn’t want to break a current contract, and wanted more information.
“I don’t feel comfortable making that decision tonight,” she said.
Bell finally concluded that they will keep the current contract and monitor it.
In other action
• The city recognized the volunteer work of Kathleen Hudak on the Cemetery Advisory Committee.
• The city approved the removal of a Brooksville Housing Authority member who has not attended any meetings, and named an alternate board member as a full member, also decreasing the number of alternates on the board from two to one.
• The city approved a request to rezone an approximately 41.11-acre tract from Hernando County AG (Agricultural) and City of Brooksville PDP-R (Planned Development Project-Residential) to City of Brooksville PDP-R. It’s located on the south side of Cortez Boulevard and immediately west of Mobley Road. The plan is to develop 171 single-family homes and maintain two previously approved and developed condominium buildings with 32 buildings. It passed the first reading 4-0 on a roll call vote. The second and final reading is set for Feb. 6.
• Council member Thomas Bronson was absent due to illness.
