BROOKSVILLE — The city heard about applying for grants for the Community Redevelopment Area, and also heard about impact fees in the city and how the money might be used.
The city is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for up to $750,000 in the regular category, which is neighborhood, housing or commercial; and $1.5 million in the economic development category, according to a presentation to the CRA board.
“Specific improvements can include such activities as acquisition of real property, construction of public infrastructure such as roads, parks or sewer mains, rehabilitation of houses and commercial buildings and/or energy conservation,” the agenda memo said.
After staff review of the projects within the CRA, the staff is seeking approval of the projects selected to include:
Street paving: $300,000
Street lighting: $200,000
Sidewalk repair: $100,000
Fire hydrants: $20,000
Grant administration: $50,000
Project leverage: $50,000
The city would need plans and specifications ready to proceed.
The total above would leave about $160,000 for other projects.
Points are assigned for city financial contributions and readiness to conduct the projects.
City manager Ron Snowberger said there is some sidewalk work that needs to be done to make the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and old “two-hole” fire hydrants that need to be replaced.
Corbett Alday, of Guardian Community Resource Management Inc. in Dade City, said the city would have to pay for engineering up-front, and couldn’t use the leftover money.
Mayor Pat Brayton said they could pay for the engineering from the CRA’s funds.
In economic development, the maximum is $1.5 million, Alday said, and the city would need a business partner. It would pay for infrastructure for water, sewer, turn lanes and more in exchange for jobs.
The business would have to be any private business in the CRA that is expanding and creating jobs.
In the next couple of months, Alday said, there would be a second public hearing.
The vote to approve moving forward was 5-0.
Director of Public Works Paul Booth said one area that needs to be assessed is the sidewalks and ramps at crossings. ADA requirements have changed regarding ramps, and they need to be wider.
“By doing a complete ADA assessment, we will know exactly which ramps we need to improve, which areas of sidewalks may need improvement, there have been some questions raised with ADA regarding brick pavers for sidewalks,” he said. “In one case you’ll hear, ‘Yes, they’re fine,’ and in another you’ll hear they’re not because of the cracking the brick pavers cause.”
He asked the CRA board to fund the assessment for $28,770.
Without grant funding, they could look at other options.
Booth said they hoped to have the assessment finished by the end of February.
The motion to approve the staff recommendation passed 5-0.
Impact fees
Sitting as the city council, members saw a presentation on a new study on city impact fees and received an update on the law. House Bill 337, last year, placed limits on impact fees and increases.
The purpose was to develop city impact fees for Fire-Rescue, public buildings, parks and recreation, and multimodal transportation, and gave an update on what the city has now.
The study finds that at present the total city fees for a single-family home of 2,000 square feet are $4,842 for the city and $4,671 for the county, for a total of $9,513. What’s being collected in the city is more like $5,800.
An increase over four years would have a total city and county impact fee of $7,200.
Council member Robert Battista said the city hasn’t added any road capacity since he became associated with the city in 1995. Almost everything they do with roads is repair and replacement.
“I don’t want to get the money if I can’t spend it,” he said.
He added he didn’t see any population growth happening in the next five years.
The presentation was for information only, and the only action taken was to approve the report on a 5-0 vote.
