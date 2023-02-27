Brooksville offers free activities during spring break

BROOKSVILLE – The city of Brooksville Parks and Recreation Department will have free student activities during this year’s Spring Break Week, March 13 to 17.
Various activities are scheduled for each day during the week to include an orienteering course, treasure hunt, fitness activities, bird watching and painting, crafts, disc golf and many more. Lunch activities are included in the offerings and each lunch will include an informative visit from city dignitaries. The activities are offered to children ages 6 to 17.
Parents must register their children online and registration is open to residents beginning March 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Activity times vary depending on the activity selected; all activities will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Registered children ages 6 to 12 will require a parent to check them in for each activity and children ages 13 to 17 can check in on their own.
Also included during the week will be activities that do not require pre-registration, including water balloon/blaster games with the Parks & Rec crew, playground fun, cardboard sledding at the Quarry, tie-dye art, pickup basketball with the director, indoor fitness games and a glow dance party. Visit the website for these specific dates and times.
To register, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 352-540-3830 or visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/232/Parks-Recreation.
