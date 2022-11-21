BROOKSVILLE — Looking for a lot of Christmas cheer as 2022 draws to a close?
Then maybe you need to head to downtown Brooksville, where Brooksville Main Street (https://www.welovebvl.org/) will be offering a variety of events that will be fun for everyone.
Some of the events charge admission and some are free, but all are designed to get you into the Christmas spirit. Here are upcoming events:
FESTIVAL OF TREES: Running through Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed on Thanksgiving Day), with trees and wreaths available to the public via silent auction. The festival features trees and wreaths donated by local businesses. They’re at the Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., in Brooksville.
Steve Smith and his wife, Elveene, were checking out the trees on Nov. 16, at the Welcome Center.
They’re very nice, the Smiths said, but they won’t be buying one. “We can’t pick it up because we’re going to be traveling to New Hampshire,” Steve Smith said, adding that they plan to return after Christmas.
The weather up there already is in the holiday mood, he said, with two inches of snow on the ground so far. “Their high wasn’t in the 50s, it was in the 20s today,” Steve Smith said.
They live in Spring Hill and are going to drive up to see the grandkids.
“If the grandkids weren’t there, we wouldn’t be going,” Elveene Smith said.
Volunteers Allisa Baber and Barry Mendel were in charge of the area, and said they were looking forward to seeing more trees and wreaths come in.
They come from a variety of sources in the region will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Brooksville Main Street, Baber said.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., around the Hernando County Courthouse. Explore, shop, dine at local businesses and win amazing prizes along the way. This event is always a lot of fun, with plenty of booths offering crafts and more that make fantastic gifts.
CHRISTMAS ON MAIN STREET: This is the big event in Brooksville. Last year’s event drew some of the biggest crowds Brooksville had seen in a while as people from all over filled the downtown streets and crowded the booths, eateries and stores that were open. This year, it’s on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and it culminates with the magical tree lighting ceremony that will warm everyone’s heart. One issue with downtown Brooksville is parking. Arrive early and you can claim a parking space close to the action; arrive later and you might have to park blocks away. It’s a long climb to the crest of the hill, but worth it when you get there. Also, watch out for “no parking” areas and private lots.
KEYS TO CHRISTMAS: From Dec. 16 to 23, new keys will be hidden daily in downtown Brooksville. Clues will be given on Brooksville Main Street’s social media and website at noon each day. Each key unlocks a prize from downtown businesses valued at $25. Play along and tag #welovebvl and Brooksville Main Street on social media to share the fun.
SENSORY SENSITIVE SANTA EXPERIENCE: On Tuesday, Dec. 20, from noon to 2 p.m., children who prefer low-stimulation environments will have a chance to visit Santa at the Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 E. Fort Dade Ave. You can snap a photo with Santa and kids can enjoy fun arts and crafts in a low-stimulation environment.
FAMILY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: As the days until Christmas dwindle to a precious few, check out the festival at Hernando Park, next to the Brooksville Welcome Center, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. There will be a live DJ, kids can meet Santa, play fun games, check out Christmas crafts, enjoy the food and drink vendors, and frolic to live entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.