BROOKSVILLE — The county seat has a lot of quaint, old buildings just crying out to be preserved.
It also has a road system that encourages large, heavy trucks to barrel through downtown, damaging buildings and scaring off pedestrians, said Christine Dalton of Dalton Studio LLC, who gave the Brooksville City Council a historic resource survey and made suggestions on what the city can do.
It’s not news to the City Council that the big trucks coming through downtown are a problem, and there has been talk of getting rid of the one-way streets that cause trucks to leave the truck route because the city offers a fast shortcut. The trouble is that the Florida Department of Transportation owns and maintains those roads through the city, so it can’t cut the speed limit.
Mayor Blake Bell said the city’s “one-way pairs” encourage that traffic, and that if they switch back, they hope trucks will return to the truck route.
Dalton noted that the truck traffic flows through downtown but doesn’t stop to visit. It’s a straight shot to a highway, she said. Bell added that the trucks act like they’re on a highway as they pass through the city.
It’s impossible to have a thriving downtown in a community focused on cars, Dalton said. They need walkability. Walking in Brooksville’s downtown can be scary.
“That destroys your character,” she said. “It destroys your sense of place.”
Dalton’s company looked at 176 buildings put up before 1973 in the Community Redevelopment Agency boundaries. It determined the historic integrity and condition of buildings within the survey area and whether each building would contribute to a potential National Register Historic District, or individual listing in the National Register.
Other resources outside the CRA can be surveyed at a later date, Dalton said.
The goal, said Natalie Kahler of Brooksville Main Street, is not to tell property owners what to do but “to empower the property owner.”
Some building owners might want to paint their building an odd color, Kahler said, and renovations, even to bring a building up to code, could ruin a historic building.
“Downtown Brooksville has a very rich architectural heritage,” Dalton said. One of her company’s assignments was to create a data card for the historic buildings they looked at.
Dalton cautioned against just grabbing someone else’s ordinance, though, and passing it. Every city she has worked in is different and has different needs, and she was showing photos of Sanford before and after changes were made to show the difference.
Preserving the brick streets, a topic raised later in the meeting, is one way to enhance the historic nature of the city, Dalton said.
ARPA spending update
The city so far has spent about $1.5 million of the nearly $4.29 million it received in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to Joseph Sheets, project manager for Government Services Group Inc., which the city hired to help it apply for and spend the money.
Among the projects completed are hydrant valves, the School Street pump replacement, East Avenue drainage, Tom Varn Park playground fence replacement, an RC brush mower, the Essential Employee COVID Sick Employee Pay to include overtime, and the milling resurface program.
Among the projects in the works are the Lamar Drinking Water Plant, in which the original building has been demolished, the foundation completed, and the building will be going up by late June or early July; a spider excavator that should be delivered in mid-July; the Good Neighbor Trail Waterline Relocation; the removal of homes from Lakeside Mobile Home Park Lift Station; basketball restrooms at Tom Varn Park; court resurfacing with shade structure; and Mckethan Park restrooms, with the permit issued, electrical and plumbing complete, concrete to be installed.
Ten projects are to be completed in 2023, with a total projected cost of $3.2 million. All money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Any money not spent goes back to the U.S. Treasury.
Last year, the city had a run of bad luck as Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed its appropriations; this time, four requests were approved and the one that was vetoed will be funded in a different way.
Brick streets
Director of public works Paul Booth gave a presentation on pavement options for Russell and Highland streets.
The city did a light milling on Russell Street and part of Highland Street, and found a section of bricks under the asphalt on Russell Street, but not the entire street.
He recommended that the council consider removing the bricks and salvaging them for other brick streets, and return the street to an asphalt condition. It would cost about $167,000 to buy the bricks to complete, Booth said, and twice or three times that for the labor, to make Russell Street a brick street again.
As for Highland, the milling hit Pryor Street, and found more bricks under asphalt. Because of the amount of brick that would have to be replaced, it would cost $74,000 for bricks to do that one block, so he advised repaving Highland Street from Stafford Avenue to North Lemon Avenue, and salvaging the bricks they can for future use.
Bell said he thought about it and said he wanted to see the bricks discovered on Highland and use them on other streets.
On Russell Street, he thought ARPA money could be used to create a brick street because of the Good Neighbor Trail.
Council member Christa Tanner said she didn’t support paving Russell and Highland streets, but said she understood why Highland had to be paved.
Bell said he wanted an expert to come in and look at brick street issues.
Casey Thieryung made a motion to take the bricks from under the milled section of Highland, put them on a pallet, and then repave the milled section of Highland. Bell seconded the motion.
The roll call vote in favor was 3-2 with Tanner and Vice Mayor David Bailey dissenting.
Bell directed staff to get more information on Russell Street for the Monday, June 26, budget meeting.
Resident Chris Rhodes said that he preferred brick streets. “My heart is with the brick streets, specifically August block brick streets, because that is where my house sits. And where that house has sat for over 100 years, those bricks have sat as well,” he said, adding they could always remove the milling and replace the bricks rather than removing them all.
Natalie Kahler said to be careful with the storage of the removed bricks so that someone didn’t come along and think they were for disposal and not reuse.
