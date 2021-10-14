A missed appointment at the counselor’s office at Hernando High School in Brooksville with a Navy recruiter became the opportunity of a lifetime for a native of Brooksville who now is enjoying a well-deserved retirement in Midland, Ga.
Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Joseph R. Stokes, 62, said he knows where some of his good fortune comes from. “The Lord has been so good to me,” he said by phone during a recent interview.
As for that Navy recruiter, “He never showed up,” Stokes said.
A Marine recruiter was there, however, and Stokes' parents gave their permission for him to join the Marines. He signed up in December 1976 under the Delayed Entry Program, graduated from high school and departed for basic training in August 1977.
It’s a long road from being a terrified son of the Sunshine State, then named Frank Knight Jr. (he changed his name in 1983 to the surname of his biological father), to the storied yellow footprints of Parris Island, S.C., in August 1977. From being a Marine master gunnery sergeant (E-9) to retirement from the Marines after 27 years in August 2004 to serving as a senior logistics management specialist at the Program Manager for Training Systems in Orlando. Stokes retired from the civil service in late August of this year, and he said he’s just beginning to get used to the new routine of his life.
He served a year in the Ground Defense Forces at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, while he was still single, Stokes said, and the troops could take their R&R in Haiti or Jamaica, but he was happy to be back in the U.S. after his tour there ended.
“I’ll tell you, I was so glad when I got that flight out of Guantanamo Bay when they did a half-circle and you could see pretty much the whole base,” he said. “I literally kissed the ground when I got back into Norfolk. I was glad to get out of there.”
Stokes worked in radio communications and in the audio-visual training departments of Marine Corps bases in North Carolina, Hawaii and Okinawa, Japan, moving up in rank quickly — with meritorious promotions to lance corporal (E-3) in February 1978 and corporal (E-4) in August 1978 — and gaining more experience and accolades for his hard work and expertise.
“I picked up rank real fast,” Stokes said. “I picked up gunnery sergeant in like 10 years and a couple of months.”
He worked in graphic arts, still and motion picture photography, and training aids areas. Larger bases had a department for repairing training aids, Stokes said.
After serving as a Marine recruiter for three years, from November 1985 to November 1988, Stokes was promoted to gunnery sergeant (E-7) and continued his work in the audio-visual field. He was promoted to master sergeant (E-8) in May 1993, and master gunnery sergeant (E-9) in June 2000.
Almost simultaneous with his retirement from the Marines in August 2004 was his appointment to a civilian position as a logistics management specialist intern with the Fleet Readiness Center, Southeast, in Jacksonville. He then worked in several more logistics positions, including with the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program, and helped develop lower-level personnel.
Life in Florida
Stokes said he comes back to the area a couple of times per year. He has an older brother, and they grew up in the rural Twin Lakes area, where the family has about 26 acres. He has been back for a high school reunion and in June 2019 there was a remembrance of a bus accident in June 1967, when he attended Moton Elementary School, then the “black” school, in Brooksville.
According to an article in the Hernando Sun, Moton High School had its final graduating class in 1968. In 1969, with the end of segregation, black students began attending Hernando High School.
After Head Start and 12 years of school, Stokes said, he was ready for “something different.” He had gotten above average grades in school but said he didn’t have the money for college.
“I never had taken the SAT or ACT, and didn’t know anything about that,” Stokes added.
He qualified for the GI Bill and eventually attended Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., where he got his associate’s degree in 1997 and his bachelor’s in 2000.
He had a brother who served in the Marines from 1970 to 1974, and he had enjoyed the TV series “Baa Baa Black Sheep.” He talked to the recruiter at school, and the recruiter drove up to get Stokes’s parents’ signatures. The rest is history.
He and his wife of 39 years, Darling, now live just a half-hour from Fort Benning, Ga. Darling Stokes has had a career of substitute teaching in the public school system and later working with nonprofit organizations such as the Navy-Marine Relief Society and the Clay County, Florida Literacy Coalition. Stokes said he plans to visit the area soon.
Their son, Justin R. Stokes, is retired from the Air Force and works with the 7th Army Training Command in Wiesbaden, Germany, as an Audiovisual Production Specialist. Their daughter, Devon Y. Stokes-Galena, is a librarian with the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and lives in Reston, Va.
Life after the Marines
Stokes thought a bit before responding to this question: What do you miss the most about the Marine Corps? “The organization and the teamwork. The methodical processes that we arranged,” he said. “The camaraderie was huge, you know, being on active duty.”
The technological changes, of course, have been huge in many fields, including audio and visual.
A big issue Stokes had to deal with was personnel problems.
He felt he excelled in leadership capabilities, and had to settle some marriage problems when he was in the Marines. “I do not miss the personnel problems,” Stokes said.
He said that people are always asking him what he plans to do now that he’s retired.
“It hasn’t been long enough yet for me to walk in on something,” he said. “It sounds like not being specific enough, but I’m just enjoying life. Like right now, I’m sitting out by my pool, it’s just a beautiful day, the grass is still green, and the fountain is going and I’m talking to you, and we’re having a nice, leisurely conversation.”
He still has a few chores to do, like putting chlorine in the pool and some other work his wife wants him to do, but you could hear the smile on his face as he talks.
“I’m just loving life,” Stokes said.
