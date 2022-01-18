BROOKSVILLE – The board of directors of Brooksville Main Street will be holding a meeting titled "Maintaining Momentum 2022" at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The event will be at the GFWC Historic Brooksville Woman's Club at 131 S. Main St.
People who attend will meet the board and other volunteers, and get an inside scoop to what they’ve been up to and where they’re heading, said executive director Natalie Kahler in an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.