BROOKSVILLE — In the battle to keep the bathrooms at Tom Varn Park functioning and usable, Angie Whisnant is fighting hard to gain the upper hand.
It’s not working, but she’s still trying.
“We’ve had quite a bit of vandalism in Tom Varn Park,” City Manager Ron Snowberger said. “It started about a month or two ago with restrooms.”
Even worse, someone broke into the park’s stadium on the morning of the meeting and wreaked havoc there, too.
When the city put time locks on the bathrooms, someone broke the locks, got in and again made a terrible mess.
Snowberger said the city is trying to end the vandalism and make the park a good place for families.
It was kind of sad because there was good news. July 2022 was declared Parks and Recreation month, and Whisnant received the council’s good wishes for the work she’s done. Not only that, the department received a $150,000 grant to build a new picnic pavilion and standalone restrooms next to the new splash pad in Tom Varn Park, and site preparation is underway for new restrooms at McKeithan Park.
“I wanted to thank you for recognizing the department as a core service to our community and those residents and visitors that we provide services to,” Whisnant said.
There are a lot of exciting things happening, she said.
Stormwater ordinance
The council voted 3-2 to approve bringing back public works director Paul Booth’s draft of amendments to the city’s stormwater ordinance, which removes all verbiage related to property owner responsibilities relating to conveyances adjacent to or running through certain properties.
Past efforts ran into concerns about pressure washing. The purpose of the rules is to filter water before it enters the wastewater system.
Language was modified to exclude residential pressure washing. As for commercial pressure washing, cleaners would have to use “best management practices” by filtering water before it enters the system. For volunteer work, Booth said, the city will provide “silt socks,” but a commercial entity would have to do it on its own.
Council member David Bailey asked how much notice Booth would need for the silt socks.
Booth said if he’s doing it on his office space, he’d need 24 hours’ notice. If he was doing it for hire, he would have to put in the silt socks himself.
Council member Blake Bell expressed concern about creating another permitting process for business owners. The city isn’t maintaining some areas while telling others to maintain their own areas.
Booth said it was a matter of staffing, and that the city can’t keep up.
Bailey and Bell voted no on a roll-call vote.
Employees recognized
Kimberly Price recognized three city employees for years of service.
“This is a very vital part of our employee recognition program,” she said.
Solid waste manager Michael McQuown was recognized for 25 years of service; finance director Autumn Sullivan was recognized for 20 years of service; and utilities supervisor Melissa Cosme was recognized for 20 years of service.
Council notes
• It was a short meeting, just a little over an hour, but Brayton warned that the next one might be longer because so far the agenda is four pages and counting.
• Monica Gonzalez of Indigo Aura Connection, 9 N. Georgia Ave., received a Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award.
• Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street, showed a video about the organization’s accomplishments. The group has asked for $50,000 from the city and has asked for $50,000 from the county. It also received a state appropriation of $62,500 for specific projects. The council voted 5-0 to put the city’s $50,000 back on its budget for future discussion.
• The council approved 5-0 a contract for $387,401 to Gordian for the East Avenue Drainage Project. The money is from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• The council approved 5-0 to hire Jimmy Crawford for special magistrate service for dispute resolution on the development at Horse Lake Road and Cortez Boulevard. The city agreed to a rate of $350 per hour for his services, as well as $200 per hour for planning work and $165 an hour for paralegal work.
