BROOKSVILLE — The city’s millage rate will stay at 5.9 mills, the City Council decided July 24 in a special meeting.
Budget director Autumn Sullivan said the city is balancing its budget by using about $3 million in reserves and really needs to consider a millage increase because it hasn’t raised the millage in years, and advised going to 6 mills, but that was rejected.
The city will look at an increase in future years and in the meantime look for savings in the city budget for the next fiscal year.
One interesting account of note was the police retirement fund. The city disbanded its police department years ago, but there are still two relatively young people still collecting a police pension from the city, so the city has to continue to fund their retirement until they take an annuity.
Tom Varn Park Stadium
The city approved a $362,539.76 contract with Stockton Construction LLC for Tom Varn Park Stadium. The cost of the repairs was estimated at $660,000 and allocated for fiscal 2022-23 in the General Fund for Parks and Recreation. (Construction Genes LLC had bid $466,488.65.)
“This is low, obviously, which is a good thing, but change orders could come in because of it being so low,” said Mayor Blake Bell. “Is it possible to include some contingency language in here in case some change orders do come in?”
Procurement manager Charlene Kuhn said it is possible, and most cities include a contingency.
“That is my concern. This seems fairly low to me,” she said.
“I feel like that’s the thing that we probably ought to do, seeing how low this is,” Bell said.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said the contractor has about a week to start work and 180 days to finish, so the new facility might be ready in spring 2024.
The motion to approve the bid with a $75,000 contingency fund passed 4-0 on a roll-call vote.
(Council Member Thomas Bronson was not present.)
As for the second phase, Kuhn said to wait and see how the contractor handles the first phase of the project in terms of quality and not putting in change orders.
There is a vandalism problem at Tom Varn Park, the council was told at the meeting. Someone wrote graffiti on a piece of playground equipment and it had to be removed, Snowberger said, and council member Christa Tanner said she had heard from social media that someone broke into a locked building and destroyed items belonging to the girls softball teams.
Snowberger said there have been several vandalism incidents at the park in the past year and a half, and have not been able to determine where it’s coming from.
He said city staff has mounted cameras and is working with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on more cameras.
“This is the second time they broke into the locked stadium,” Snowberger said.
The HCSO has done a report on it and it’s under investigation. He will make sure his successor knows to inform the council when something happens.
Public works
Paul Booth, manager of public works, presented a combined operating budget of $6.3 million, a 2.93% increase, with a 3% rate hike.
He asked for money to replace 300 broken water meters, raise salaries and for insurance increases.
With the meters, they can be read by driving past the houses but they’re looking for an upgrade where meters can be read from the customer service office.
For sanitation, he asked for $2.03 million, a 12.42% increase, to cover two more employees and higher disposal fees. He’s seeking a rate increase of 3%, which would work out to less than $1 a month for reach residential user.
Trail issues
Council Member Casey Thieryung asked Bell if he had dealt with the issues of the Florida Department of Transportation and the Good Neighbor Trail.
“The contractor really screwed up on this one,” Bell said. “FDOT knows that. I’ve asked the folks who own the property on Main Street to also contact FDOT to let them know the contractor messed up.”
The issue has been remedied and Bell said he wants FDOT to know these projects need infrastructure for flooding issues.
Booth said the city dug a trench even though it was an FDOT project so the water will go where it’s supposed to.
One problem is that people think the Good Neighbor Trail is a city project, and it isn’t, and there have been problems with the contractor employees, Bell said.
City manager search
The city has extended the time for resume submission for the city manager position, and Bell said that while he’d like someone with experience as a city manager in Florida, he doesn’t think experience out of state is a deal-breaker.
Tanner agreed so the application time has been extended to the end of August, with interviews set to happen in September.
