BROOKSVILLE — The city of Brooksville’s website leaves a lot to be desired, but Utilities Director Jeremy Burgess promises that those utility payment portal messages will soon be a thing of the past.
Council members voted 5-0 to approve a new contract with a different payment processor, but the 5,200 customers are going to have to pay a bit more if they pay by credit card.
“The current software is not user-friendly, very outdated, and does not provide any beneficial information to our residence (sic),” according to a report in agenda documents. “The support of our current software is very lacking to correct the problem, we continue to have issues with the software and online portal crashing, this happens multiple times a day. We have to rely on our IT department to restart the servers, to hopefully gain us a couple of hours of up-time. This does not allow our customer service department to adequately provide proper customer service to our residence (sic),” the document stated.
The deal with NCR Payment Solutions means credit card fees will be passed onto the customer instead of the city absorbing the fees.
Burgess said the new software will let the city send notifications to customers’ phones and email addresses, and they can click a link to pay their bill.
“OK, so what’s the cost,” asked council member Betty Erhard, and Mayor Pat Brayton said he wasn’t seeing that in his documentation and wanted to know if it was less than what the city is paying now.
He found it and said he just wanted to make sure it wasn’t over what was budgeted.
The cost of the new software will be roughly 31 cents per resident at 5,200 residents, Burgess said.
The city will pay an initial cost of $13,000 upfront for a conversion fee to move all their data over to the new provider and get tech help setting it up, which should take about six months, and then it’s $19,000 per year.
“Hopefully, they’re going to be great and we’re going to keep them forever,” Burgess said.
After approval, Brayton said, “Get that software so I don’t have to constantly hear from people calling me and telling me that they can’t pay their bills.”
“Absolutely,” Burgess said.
In other action:
• Deputy City Clerk Lisa Morris was honored for achieving the status of Master Municipal Clerk. Dawn Wright, the city clerk of Eagle Lake, presented her with a plaque.
• Council members approved 5-0 a request for a city credit of $150 for street closure on Jan. 31 for Brooksville Bites Night, a street festival featuring food trucks.
• Council members approved the appointment or reappointment of members to several city advisory boards.
• Council members approved on 5-0 votes amendments to the Cemetery Rules and Regulations and a road improvement project in the cemetery with some leftover funds.
• Burgess also presented a request to apply for the hazard mitigation grant program. The city could get $300,000 from leftover COVID money for a surge tank if it provides $75,000. The money should come in mid-January. The motion was approved 5-0.
